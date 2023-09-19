Obituary for Toby Ferchau

February 1, 1965 – September 10, 2023

Toby Ferchau, 58, of Kenosha, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.

Toby Ferchau

Born in Kenosha on Feb. 1, 1965, he was a son of the late Gerhard and Anna (née Kratzmeier) Ferchau.

Toby attended Kenosha schools and was a 1983 graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School.

He was employed for many years as a laborer with many construction companies, including Riley and Bindelli Bros.

He is survived by his sister, Tami (John) Petersen; nieces and nephews, Brandon Petersen, Kyle (Amber) Petersen, Bryant Petersen, Ryne (Nanae) Petersen, Dillion Fedro, and Mikayla Petersen; great-nieces and nephews, Aiden, Ava, Tatsuki, and Rikuto Petersen. Toby will be missed by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a nephew, Cody.

Services

In accordance with Toby’s wishes, his service will be held privately. Interment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

Obituary and photo of Toby Ferchau courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

