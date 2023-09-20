UNION GROVE — A preliminary breath test of a man suspected of reckless driving on Sept. 16 in the Village of Union Grove showed zero trace of alcohol – but a search of that person revealed three prescription pills that led to his arrest for a fourth drunk driving offense.

David Wagner, 67, of Milwaukee, remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond, along with a $5,000 signature bond. Wagner faces a possible maximum prison term of six years and a $10,000 fine if he’s convicted of the felony charge.

The criminal complaint: Reckless driver arrested for drunk driving

A deputy with the Racine County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the area of 15th Avenue and Shumann Drive for a report of a reckless driver, who almost went into a cornfield and nearly struck another vehicle.

The caller advised the defendant currently was parked in a nearby McDonald’s. Police located the vehicle and observed Wagner leave the parking lot, repeatedly swerve within its own lane, and then into oncoming traffic before a vehicle stop was conducted.

Wagner denied he had been driving recklessly and told police he “hasn’t drank in 25-plus years.” He further stated he may have swerved because once he saw deputies, he tried to put his seatbelt on, which police stated they did not see.

While police spoke to him, they observed his speech was slightly slurred, he had pinpoint pupils and appeared dazed and confused. After a series of field sobriety tests, Wagner registered a 0.00 blood alcohol content, but police found three yellow round pills in his shorts pocket.

Wagner stated they were his prescription clonazepam. Police also found a bottle of prescription methadone that Wagner said he takes daily.

Results of a legal blood draw are pending.

Wagner is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on Sept. 28, for a 9 a.m. preliminary hearing.