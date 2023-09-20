Obituary for Betty A. Pearson

April 10, 1928 – September 17, 2023

Betty A. Pearson, 95, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Ascension All Saints.

Betty A. Pearson

Betty was born in Racine on April 10, 1928, to the late Arthur and Evelyn (née Baker) Pinnow.

On Feb. 16, 1957, Betty was married to Albert “Alby” B. Pearson. She worked alongside Al at Midwest Screw Company, Inc. until their retirement in 2000. Sadly, he passed away on Dec. 8, 2001.

Betty was young at heart, often the first and last one on the dance floor. Her greatest passion was spending time with her great-grandchildren. Her family will cherish memories of her jumping in the bouncy houses and running through the yard to claim as many Easter eggs as she could.

Betty found peace in nature, tending to her flowers, and watching animals. She especially loved watching the deer and birds in the yard. She was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers. She loved visiting the bookmobile, and her meals weren’t complete without a serving of potatoes.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Cara (David) Bradshaw; grandchildren, Samantha (Daniel Hollas) Bradshaw, Rochelle (Scott) Weaver, Shauna Morgan, and David Bradshaw Jr.; great-grandchildren, Deagan Holub-Bradshaw, Myra Hollas, Reagan Weaver, Reese Weaver, Michael Kangas Jr., Roland Morgan, and David Bradshaw III; brother, Jon Pinnow; sisters, Lucille Brown and Carol (Rev. William) Church; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by her brothers, Richard Baker, Arthur Pinnow Jr., William Pinnow, James Pinnow Sr.; and sisters, Jean Fagg, Shirley Wagner and Joann Lonkoski .

Services

Funeral services for Betty will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 23 at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park.

Obituary and photo of Betty A. Pearson courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.

