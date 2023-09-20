RACINE — This September’s BONK! event will be held at the Racine Public Library, 75 Lake Ave., on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. (Doors open at 5:30 p.m.) Curated by Alex Reilly and hosted by Esteban Colon, this month’s event will feature poets, writers, and musicians sharing pieces about social justice and change. More information about this event can be found on the BONK! website.

Featured Artists

We are looking for poets, writers, musicians, dancers, visual artists, and other performing artists to share an original piece pertaining to social justice or change. Each performer will have about five minutes to showcase their work. If you or someone you know would be interested in sharing their talent, we would love to hear from you. You can contact us via email at contact@bonkseries.org, phone at 262-989-2930, or on Facebook.

This month’s event will be part of 100 Thousand Poets for Change, a grassroots organization that brings communities together to call for environmental, social, and political change within the framework of peace and sustainability. An event that began primarily with poet organizers, 100 Thousand Poets for Change has grown into an interdisciplinary coalition with year-round events with various performers from around the world.

Share your poetry 100 Thousand Poets for Change

About BONK!

BONK! exists to bring healing, justice, equity, joy, connection, and quality of life to the Racine community and beyond, through a variety of educational and community-building initiatives, including a world-class performing arts series. This series showcases poets, writers, musicians, filmmakers, and all sorts of talent in between. Founded in the fall of 2008, the BONK! series has been running with an event every month for over thirteen years now and is made possible by The Racine Public Library, the Racine Community Foundation, the Osborne and Scekic Family Foundation, the Friends of the Racine Public Library, and Olde Madrid restaurant.

For more information about BONK!, you can visit the BONK! website, contact Alex Reilly at 262-989-2930 or email them at contact@bonkseries.org.

