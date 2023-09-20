RACINE — The Community Development Authority is a step closer to acquiring the YMCA property at 725 Lake Ave.

The Common Council voted Tuesday in favor of giving the CDA the authorization to negotiate with the YMCA to acquire the property for blight elimination and redevelopment.

The YMCA was built in 1960, but the organization stopped operating there in 2019, and it has been on the market since.

During that time, the building has been vandalized and the windows broken out. Additionally, it has become a shelter for people with nowhere else to go – much to the consternation of the neighborhood.

The building sits on the south side of downtown and is considered prime real estate with uninterrupted views of Lake Michigan.

Aldermen express concern about the YMCA property

The former YMCA just south of Downtown Racine was declared blighted. Now the question remains: who will pay to raze the structure? – Credit: Emma Widmar

There was no debate the building on the property must be demolished. Multiple Common Council members said they received many phone calls from the public complaining about the property in the last few years.

Alderman Jeff Coe estimated he received more complaints from citizens about the YMCA property than almost any other issue.

He said one of the residents in the neighborhood sent him hours of video showing activity on the property – including youth fighting on the roof and vandalizing the building.

“The building is a blight on the community,” Coe said. “If we wait too much longer – if we put this off – we’re not going to be able to tear it down this year.”

He added, “All I know is we can’t wait much longer for someone to get hurt. I think we should just take this building down. We need to clean this mess up.”

According to Mayor Cory Mason, the building has become so dangerous that Steven Hanson, the Racine Fire Department chief, has said he will not send personnel into the building.

If there is a fire, he was quoted as saying, personnel will fight the fire from outside.

There is no contract

Despite a realtor claiming there was a contract on the property during Monday’s meeting of CDA, that does not appear to be the case.

Paul Vornholt, city administrator, said to his knowledge there was never a contract in place. There was an option to purchase, which expired in August.

“We would never have engaged in any kind of discussion had it been under option,” he said. “That would not have been proper.”

Alderman Melissa Kaprelian said it was her understanding it was the inspection that expired, not the option.

“I was assured and the mayor’s office was assured – before we had any discussion – the option the developer had with the YMCA had expired,” Vornholt said.

Although Kaprelian spoke repeatedly of the contract, Vornholt explained repeatedly his understanding was there was no contract. What the developer had was an option, and that had expired.

Kaprelian said she could not in good conscience vote in favor of allowing the CDA to negotiate with the YMCA for the property until she had more information on the developer.

She argued the council simply was not given enough time to fully understand all the issues. The press release announcing the intent to acquire the building only went out on Friday.

“There was just a flood of people calling, calling me and asking questions,” she said. “Typically, those voting on the items tend to house the most information, so people call.”

That was not the case with the YMCA acquisition.

Kaprelian said while she understood something had to be done about the building, she wanted to give the developer more time so the taxpayers would not be responsible for the cost of bringing down the building.

She made a motion to defer the matter, which failed.

Can the city afford to take on the project?

Although the only issue before the council was whether to allow the CDA to negotiate with the YMCA for the property, council members expressed concern about the potential cost down the road.

The city does not currently have a cost estimate for demolition. According to Vornholt, the expectation was the CDA would negotiate to acquire the building in a transfer of ownership rather than buying the building, so costs there would be minimal.

One of the issues that came up during the discussion was whether the city could afford to demolish the building.

Alderman Jeffrey Peterson said, “Everybody believes the building needs to come down, it’s just who’s going to pay for it and who’s going to end up owning it.”

He asked whether there were ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds remaining to demolish the buildings.

Kathleen Fischer, director of finance, confirmed there was $7 million remaining in ARPA funding.

The issue of paying for the demolition would have to come back to the Common Council for discussion and approval.

There is a process

The CDA acts independently of the city on issues of redevelopment.

However, the YMCA has not been designated as a redevelopment area. Scott Letteney, city attorney, explained the CDA could still acquire the property, but there was a process that had to be followed. The first step occurred on Monday when the CDA held a public hearing and afterward voted to declare the property blighted. Graffiti can be seen even in hard-to-reach places. – Credit: Emma Widmar

The second step was for the Common Council to authorize the director of the CDA to negotiate with the YMCA for the acquisition of the property.

On Oct. 2 the CDA will meet and vote on whether to allow the executive director of the CDA to negotiate with the YMCA for the property.

If at some time the YMCA decided to continue negotiating with the developer whose option expired in August, they could do that.

Vornholt said, “We would love to see a project developer take over that site, raze it and develop it. That can happen during this negotiation. Nothing prevents that developer from coming forward and working with the YMCA and the city on some comprehensive raze and development.”

The Common Council voted 10-2 to authorize the CDA to negotiate with the YMCA to acquire the property. Kaprelian and Peterson voted no. Alderman Renee Kelly abstained. Alderman Terry McCarthy and Alicia Jarret were absent.