KENOSHA COUNTY — Is your child or loved one gearing up to go door to door saying, ‘Trick-or-Treat, smell my feet, give me something good to eat” this upcoming Halloween?

In Kenosha County, candy seekers can start planning their Halloween activities by viewing the Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens 2023 Trick-or-Treat schedule for Kenosha County.

This year Halloween is observed on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Trick-or-treat dates and times are subject to change per each Kenosha County city, town and village. Updates to this schedule can be made as information becomes available or as information changes.

2023 Kenosha County Trick-or-Treat Schedule

LocationDateTime
Town of WheatlandOct. 29, 20232 to 5 p.m.
Village of Pleasant PrairieOct. 29, 20233 to 6 p.m.
City of KenoshaOct. 31, 20234 to 7 p.m.
Town of RandallOct. 31, 20234 to 7 p.m.
Town/Village of SomersOct. 31, 20234 to 7 p.m.
Village of BristolOct. 31, 20234 to 7 p.m.
Village of Genoa CityOct. 31, 20234 to 7 p.m.
Village of Paddock LakeOct. 31, 20234 to 7 p.m.
Village of Salem LakesOct. 31, 20234 to 8 p.m.
Village of Twin LakesOct. 31, 20234 to 7 p.m.
