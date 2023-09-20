KENOSHA COUNTY — Is your child or loved one gearing up to go door to door saying, ‘Trick-or-Treat, smell my feet, give me something good to eat” this upcoming Halloween?
In Kenosha County, candy seekers can start planning their Halloween activities by viewing the Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens 2023 Trick-or-Treat schedule for Kenosha County.
This year Halloween is observed on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
Trick-or-treat dates and times are subject to change per each Kenosha County city, town and village. Updates to this schedule can be made as information becomes available or as information changes.
2023 Kenosha County Trick-or-Treat Schedule
|Location
|Date
|Time
|Town of Wheatland
|Oct. 29, 2023
|2 to 5 p.m.
|Village of Pleasant Prairie
|Oct. 29, 2023
|3 to 6 p.m.
|City of Kenosha
|Oct. 31, 2023
|4 to 7 p.m.
|Town of Randall
|Oct. 31, 2023
|4 to 7 p.m.
|Town/Village of Somers
|Oct. 31, 2023
|4 to 7 p.m.
|Village of Bristol
|Oct. 31, 2023
|4 to 7 p.m.
|Village of Genoa City
|Oct. 31, 2023
|4 to 7 p.m.
|Village of Paddock Lake
|Oct. 31, 2023
|4 to 7 p.m.
|Village of Salem Lakes
|Oct. 31, 2023
|4 to 8 p.m.
|Village of Twin Lakes
|Oct. 31, 2023
|4 to 7 p.m.
