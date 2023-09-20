RACINE AND KENOSHA COUNTY — It’s fall, y’all, and that means it is time to soak in all the pumpkin-themed, spooky and scary events and activities in Racine and Kenosha County.
Bask in what this season has to offer between the two counties in Southeastern Wisconsin by using this list as your guide to all things fall.
These suggested ideas are fun for people of all ages and interests.
Let this list be the inspiration for your next thrilling and enjoyable adventure in Southeastern Wisconsin.
Racine and Kenosha County Fall Bucket List
- Visit a local pumpkin patch
- Go apple picking at a local orchard
- Munch on a fall-themed sweet treat
- Sip on an autumn-inspired drink
- Attend a local high school football game
- Rake and jump in a leaf pile
- Pick up a spooky tale at a local bookstore
- Thrift a Halloween costume
- Go trick or treating
- Visit a petting zoo
- Have a fall picnic at a local park
- Visit the Wind Point Lighthouse
- Drive-thru Petrifying Springs Park
- Attend a local Halloween event
- Go camping
- Get your nails painted at a local salon to fit fall vibes
- Paint pumpkins
- Get lost in a corn maze
- Go on a ghost tour
- Sip on a cold one at a beer garden
- Go to a haunted house
- Attend a local Oktoberfest event
- Carve a Jack-O-Lantern
- Bob for apples
- See a production at a local theater
- Take a class at a local art museum or gallery
- Go to a Trunk-or-Treat event
- Candy hop in Downtown Racine
- Participate in the Spooky City event
- See a spooky flick
- Go on a nature walk
- Shop locally for a new fall wardrobe
33. Make your own caramel apples
34. Take a trip to the dog park with your pooch
35. See a Halloween light show
36. Build a scarecrow
37. Collect leaves for an art project
38. Go horseback riding
39. Take a trip to a farmers market
40. Make a meal with in-season produce
41. Pick up some mums, corn stalks and hay bales to decorate your home/yard
42. Make a fall-scented candle
43. Go on a hayride
44. Photograph fall foliage
45. Take a wine tour
46. Roast pumpkin seeds
47. Attend a fall craft fair
48. “Boo” a loved one’s house
49. Dance to the Monster Mash
50. Investigate Racine’s haunted history
