Follow Us

RACINE AND KENOSHA COUNTY — It’s fall, y’all, and that means it is time to soak in all the pumpkin-themed, spooky and scary events and activities in Racine and Kenosha County.

Bask in what this season has to offer between the two counties in Southeastern Wisconsin by using this list as your guide to all things fall.

These suggested ideas are fun for people of all ages and interests.

Let this list be the inspiration for your next thrilling and enjoyable adventure in Southeastern Wisconsin.

Racine and Kenosha County Fall Bucket List

  1. Visit a local pumpkin patch
  2. Go apple picking at a local orchard
  3. Munch on a fall-themed sweet treat
  4. Sip on an autumn-inspired drink
  5. Attend a local high school football game
  6. Rake and jump in a leaf pile
  7. Pick up a spooky tale at a local bookstore
  8. Thrift a Halloween costume
  9. Go trick or treating
  10. Visit a petting zoo
  11. Have a fall picnic at a local park
  12. Visit the Wind Point Lighthouse
  13. Drive-thru Petrifying Springs Park
  14. Attend a local Halloween event
  15. Go camping
  16. Get your nails painted at a local salon to fit fall vibes
  17. Paint pumpkins
  18. Get lost in a corn maze
  19. Go on a ghost tour
  20. Sip on a cold one at a beer garden
  21. Go to a haunted house
  22. Attend a local Oktoberfest event
  23. Carve a Jack-O-Lantern
  24. Bob for apples
  25. See a production at a local theater
  26. Take a class at a local art museum or gallery
  27. Go to a Trunk-or-Treat event
  28. Candy hop in Downtown Racine
  29. Participate in the Spooky City event
  30. See a spooky flick
  31. Go on a nature walk
  32. Shop locally for a new fall wardrobe

33. Make your own caramel apples
34. Take a trip to the dog park with your pooch
35. See a Halloween light show
36. Build a scarecrow
37. Collect leaves for an art project
38. Go horseback riding
39. Take a trip to a farmers market
40. Make a meal with in-season produce

fall
Credit: Alli Ward / Made With Happy

41. Pick up some mums, corn stalks and hay bales to decorate your home/yard
42. Make a fall-scented candle
43. Go on a hayride
44. Photograph fall foliage
45. Take a wine tour
46. Roast pumpkin seeds
47. Attend a fall craft fair
48. “Boo” a loved one’s house
49. Dance to the Monster Mash
50. Investigate Racine’s haunted history

Celebrations

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, has a great celebrations section to keep you updated on community-wide events and other festivities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Have a celebration worth sharing? Contact emma@racinecountyeye.com to discuss your ideas.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.

Leave a comment