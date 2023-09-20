RACINE AND KENOSHA COUNTY — It’s fall, y’all, and that means it is time to soak in all the pumpkin-themed, spooky and scary events and activities in Racine and Kenosha County.

Bask in what this season has to offer between the two counties in Southeastern Wisconsin by using this list as your guide to all things fall.

These suggested ideas are fun for people of all ages and interests.

Let this list be the inspiration for your next thrilling and enjoyable adventure in Southeastern Wisconsin.

Racine and Kenosha County Fall Bucket List

Visit a local pumpkin patch Go apple picking at a local orchard Munch on a fall-themed sweet treat Sip on an autumn-inspired drink Attend a local high school football game Rake and jump in a leaf pile Pick up a spooky tale at a local bookstore Thrift a Halloween costume Go trick or treating Visit a petting zoo Have a fall picnic at a local park Visit the Wind Point Lighthouse Drive-thru Petrifying Springs Park Attend a local Halloween event Go camping Get your nails painted at a local salon to fit fall vibes Paint pumpkins Get lost in a corn maze Go on a ghost tour Sip on a cold one at a beer garden Go to a haunted house Attend a local Oktoberfest event Carve a Jack-O-Lantern Bob for apples See a production at a local theater Take a class at a local art museum or gallery Go to a Trunk-or-Treat event Candy hop in Downtown Racine Participate in the Spooky City event See a spooky flick Go on a nature walk Shop locally for a new fall wardrobe 33. Make your own caramel apples

34. Take a trip to the dog park with your pooch

35. See a Halloween light show

36. Build a scarecrow

37. Collect leaves for an art project

38. Go horseback riding

39. Take a trip to a farmers market

40. Make a meal with in-season produce Credit: Alli Ward / Made With Happy 41. Pick up some mums, corn stalks and hay bales to decorate your home/yard

42. Make a fall-scented candle

43. Go on a hayride

44. Photograph fall foliage

45. Take a wine tour

46. Roast pumpkin seeds

47. Attend a fall craft fair

48. “Boo” a loved one’s house

49. Dance to the Monster Mash

50. Investigate Racine’s haunted history