Obituary for Randall William Feest

July 31, 1947 – September 12, 2023

Randall William Feest, 76, passed away at home on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.

Randall William Feest

Randy was born in Racine to Lloyd and Joyce (née McEachern) Feest on July 31, 1947. A 1965 graduate from Park High School, he went to faithfully serve our country with the United States Army, stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. On May 11, 1968, he was united in marriage with Linda Luxem.

Randy was employed with Korndoerfer Construction, Brannum Lumber and as owner of Woodcrafter’s Supply. He was a fantastic craftsman in woodworking, cabinetry and all facets of construction. Randy helped many family members and friends in building their homes. He took great pride in creating and building all types of furniture. Along with woodworking, his other hobbies included fishing, golfing, piloting small planes and traveling.

Surviving are his wife, Linda; sisters, Sandy (Michael) Pietro and Susan Rice; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sandra (Allen) Jensen, Peter (Karen) Luxem and Heidi Kappa; nieces and nephews, Linda (Don) Dembiec, David Born, Susan (Ed) McCrickard, Tom (Mary Lou) Jensen, Frank Bisotti, Sally (Paul) McReynolds, Jessie Seitz, Sarah (Jason) Pease, Daniel Kappa, Steve (Laura) Grayson, Kathy (Dave) Bartel and Don Grayson; eight grandnieces and grandnephews; other relatives and friends.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Brian (age 2) and Mike Feest; brother-in-law, Michael Kappa; niece, Sandy Bisotti; sisters and brothers-in-law, Judy and Earl Born, Ruth Ann and Mike Grayson.

Services

A memorial service celebrating Randy’s life will be held at 4 p.m. on Sept. 23 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, Linda has suggested memorials be given in Randy’s name to any of the following: Salvation Army (Racine), HOPE Safehouse, Habitat for Humanity.

Obituary and photo of Randall William Feest courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

Local News The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news. Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.