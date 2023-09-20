Obituary for Rosemary Springsteen

March 10, 1948 – September 14, 2023

Rosemary Springsteen, 75, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, surrounded by family. Rosemary was born in Racine on March 10, 1948, the daughter of Dr. Russel J. Stommel and Marylu Stommel.

Rosemary Springsteen

Rosemary was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, “Class of 1966.” On July 15, 1972, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church she was united in marriage to Roger Springsteen. Rosemary worked as a bank teller, waitress and was the mother of three sons.

Surviving are her husband, Roger; their sons, John (Nicole) Springsteen Sr., Mark Springsteen, Michael Springsteen (Gina Fischer); grandchildren, Cathryn (Jonathan) Carlson, John Springsteen Jr, Adalynn Verwey-Springsteen, Joseph Schieve-Springsteen, Liam Fischer, Tyson Springsteen; great-grandchildren, Emma Carlson and Jacob Carlson; sister, Jean (Roy) Starbeck, brother, Joseph (Kathy) Stommel; brothers-in-law, Vern Lee and Daniel Springsteen; nieces and nephews and many dear friends.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Russel J Stommel and Marylu Stommel; brothers, William Stommel and Rev. Russel Stommel; niece, Ann Moore; nephew, William Stommel; sister-in-law, Sandra Lee and Nancy Stommel-King; father-in-law, Charles Springsteen; mother-in-law, Katherine Springsteen.

Services

A celebration of Rosemary’s life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 23 at Roger’s Place, located at 1843 N. Wisconsin St.

Obituary and photo of Rosemary Springsteen courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

