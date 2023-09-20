This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is Stash. Stash is aptly named, as you can see in his photo, and weighs a whopping 28 pounds! He’s available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. Like all cats at WHS, Stash has been neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped – plus, you can name your own adoption fee!

This amazing 11-year-old cat is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. Please visit the Humane Society’s adoption page to meet Stash and see if he’s a match for you.

Our Featured Pet, Stash All photos credit: Wisconsin Humane Society

The Racine campus is open for pet adoptions Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 1:30 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m.

About the Wisconsin Humane Society The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS), which offers the Featured Pet segment, is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect and kindness.

Founded in 1879, the WHS has been saving the lives of animals in need for nearly 140 years. WHS is a 501(c)(3) organization and operates animal shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Door, and Brown Counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. WHS annually serves 40,000 animals. WHS receives no general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella organization. WHS is the largest shelter in the state of Wisconsin.

