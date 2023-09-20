MOUNT PLEASANT — Two Racine women, both with lengthy criminal records, now face a new felony theft charge after they were seen trying to leave the Walmart in Mount Pleasant with numerous stolen items.

The felony theft charge filed this week against Tyquanda Mayfield, 31, and Ericka Hubbard, 52, could carry a maximum possible prison term of three years, six months and a $10,000 fine.

Mayfield is free from custody on a $500 signature bond, while Hubbard is free on a $100 cash bond.

The criminal complaint: felony theft at Walmart

Mount Pleasant police were called to Walmart, 3049 S. Oakes Road, on Sept. 15, where they met with the store’s Loss Prevention Officer.

Both the Loss Prevention Officer and the Mount Pleasant officer, via live surveillance video, observed both women taking several clothing items, then concealing them in their purses and plastic bags.

Hubbard was identified by the Loss Prevention Officer as the same person who had recently taken more than $500 in merchandise, the complaint states.

Mayfield was then observed putting items in the bottom of a shopping cart, which then were covered by a piece of clothing. Prior to the women leaving the store, they took a plastic tote and put it over the top of the shopping basket in Mayfield’s electric scooter, which police believed was used to conceal the stolen items.

Both women then went to a register, where they paid for the tote and a couple of clothing items and began to leave with the stolen items. Once Mayfield saw police outside, she went back into the store, and then both defendants were found by an officer as they were “actively dumping the clothing back into the aisles.”

A total of 58 items were taken with a value of $719.11 before taxes.

Criminal court records show that Mayfield has 12 previous convictions, including eight for theft, that dates back to 2009.

Hubbard has 19 prior criminal convictions that date back to 1991, including 11 for theft, a federal conviction for distribution of heroin in 2012, and two felonies in 1991 in Racine County, one for use of a dangerous weapon and one for battery to law enforcement.

Those same court records show that Hubbard has been held in police custody 25 times since 1991.

Both Mayfield and Hubbard will be back in Racine County Circuit Court on Oct. 4, for a preliminary hearing.