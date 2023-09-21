RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — Grab your Dirndl and Lederhosen and head out to an Oktoberfest event in Racine and Kenosha County.

Across the two counties, Oktoberfest events abound offering plenty of opportunities to have a good time.

Indulge in good beer, music and tasty food at these local events with international flair. No matter where you choose to celebrate, you’ll experience Gemütlichkeit (a good time).

Oktoberfest events happening locally

Prost! Here’s what is happening this fall and where you can party:

1. Rustic Road’s Lakeside Oktoberfest

The 2nd annual Lakeside Oktoberfest is happening at Celebration Place in Harbor Park, 5501 Ring Road, not far from the local brewery. The four-day event will run from Sept. 28 until Oct. 1.

There will be food, drinks, music, local brews and even a 5K event. There will be a dog costume contest and games will be available to play.

Learn more online.

2. VIP Oktoberfest Experience on The Apis Rooftop

Experience Oktoberfest from the rooftop at The Apis Rooftop, 614 56th St., in Kenosha. This VIP experience will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 24. Tickets to this event are available online.

3. 6th annual Oktoberfest of Greater Racine

Lakefront Brewery will present the 6th annual Oktoberfest of Greater Racine from Sept. 28 until Oct. 1 at the Franksville Craft Beer Garden, 9614 Northwestern Ave.

This event will feature live music, Spanferkel (pig roast), stein hoisting, Hammerschlagen, yard games, food, fun, and of course, Bier.

This event is free and open to the public. Visit the Facebook event page to read about all the fun planned.

4. 4th Annual Oktoberfest Bier & Food Festival at The Runaway

For three weekends, you can enjoy a beer in the heart of Historic Downtown Burlington at the 4th Annual Oktoberfest Bier & Food Festival at The Runaway, 109 E. Chestnut St.

Starting Sept. 23, “The Loop” will be closed off for a grand celebration.

Entertainment will be provided by the Tom Brusky Polka Band, Grammy-nominated Jimmy’s Bavarians Oompah Band with their 12’ Alphorn, D’Oberlandler German Dancers, Luke’s Lost Arts, and more.

On Sept. 30 “The Loop” is closed again for the Zuffengruppe Vintage Porsche car show and live music.

The Oktoberfest festivities will wrap up on Oct. 7, with handcrafted German Bier, authentic food and live music in the taproom.

More information is available online.

5. Oktoberfest & Pop-up Biergarten at Milaegar’s

Celebrate Oktoberfest with Hofbrau Bier at Milaeger’s, 4838 Douglas Ave., in Racine. The event will run from Oct. 6 through 8. On Saturday, there will be a pig roast and Sunday will be the weekly Great Lakes Farmers Market.

The weekend event will feature a traditional German Biergarten with food, music, authentic Biergarten tables and benches. Games, children’s activities, and stein hoisting contests for all ages will also take place.

Music will be played all weekend long. Get tickets online.