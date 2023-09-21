RACINE COUNTY — “I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream for Ice Cream,” because Everly’s, a shop serving frozen treats and hot drinks, is now serving the local area.

The interior is festive and fun. – Credit: Emma Widmar

Everly’s is located at 3108 6 Mile Road in Caledonia, right next to the BP gas station.

Mike Ottelien and his wife, Jean, are the owners of the small business.

“It is nice to have something on this side of town,” comments the owner.

The store will be open year-round so that no matter what the temperature is in Wisconsin, you can always find a cone stuffed with cold ice cream or a warm beverage to enjoy.

A family’s love for ice cream

Mike Ottelien scoops up some Lemon Cheesecake ice cream. – Credit: Emma Widmar

For as long as Mike can remember, he’s had a sweet tooth. He recalls always telling his wife, who is also an ice cream lover, that someday they would own and operate their own shop. What was once a dream has now come to fruition in the place he gets to call home.

Mike’s love for ice cream goes back to his grandma, who had a love for classic soft serve. The love for sweets has also carried over into the family’s newest generation.

Mike and Jean’s grandchildren are at the center of their business. The store is named after Everly, their granddaughter. On the menu, you’ll find Paisley’s Premiums, a tribute to their other granddaughter Paisley, and Declan’s Delights, a nod to their grandson, Declan.

“It’s come full circle,” says Mike.

To him, the best part of living the dream is that Mike’s family is by his side and the focal point of the store.

Keeping it local

At the locally owned shop, customers can find an assortment of cold sweet treats like ice cream, shakes, malts and more.

Cedar Crest Ice Cream, made in Wisconsin, is proudly served at Everly’s. – Credit: Emma Widmar

Everly’s carries everything from a simple soft serve, coffee and tea, to Italian sodas, muffins and fresh donuts. Customers can even build their own items.

There are 16 flavors of ice cream available to choose from. There are also two hidden flavors to try which are available upon request at the shop.

Something for everyone at Everly’s

The Ottelien family wants the shop to be a place for everyone to enjoy.

Elliott and Olivia Estes are served a frozen treat at Everly’s. – Credit: Emma Widmar Elliott Estes shares his appreciation for his treat. –

Affordability was in mind when opening the shop. As far as pricing goes, Mike believes there is something on the menu for everyone. They’ve even got pup cups for Fido. It’s why you can find a small cone or a dish for around $4, or if you’re feeling up to it, specialty premium items for a higher price of anywhere between $9 and $11.

Wisconsin-based products

Regular and dairy-free pints are available to go at Everly’s. – Credit: Emma Widmar

Cedar Crest Ice Cream, a Wisconsin-based company, supplies the frozen, creamy deliciousness for Everly’s.

For those looking to enjoy a scoop without the dairy, they have dairy-free ice cream available from On The Bus, a Milwaukee-based company.

And don’t forget that they also have toppings galore. Everything from sprinkles, cotton candy crunch and nuts, to brownie bites, M&M candy pieces and even cinnamon toast crunch.

There are warning labels about allergens posted and, whenever possible, they are able to accommodate to meet certain dietary restrictions, such as using a separate scooper. Gluten-free cones are also available as well as 13 flavors that are safe for those with gluten sensitivities.

Dedicated to Kevin Wanggaard

The newly opened Everly’s is more than a place to grab dessert or a cup of joe. It’s a place for the community to connect and it is all because of the late Kevin Wanggaard.

Kevin Wanggaard

“This for me, is looking at life through a different spectrum,” says the owner.

The values that Everly’s embodies are heavily inspired by Wanggaard and his service to Caledonia. Wanggaard was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend to many. Mike had the pleasure of being one of his best friends.

Kevin served the community through his various roles at the Village of Caledonia, including Trustee, for nearly 20 years and was always lending a helping hand throughout the area.

“He was the epitome of unconditional love,” explains Mike. “He’s touched so many people, I don’t even think he knew how many.”

The passing of Kevin has left people with an indescribable feeling of loss, and his absence is felt by all who knew him.

“Kevin’s favorite thing was ‘LYB 592’. I think that’s something we should all say to everybody here today,” says Mike.

Kevin (seated) is pictured with his brother, Senator Van Wanggaard. – Credit: Kevin Wanggaard, Caledonia Trustee Facebook page

According to Ottelien, LYB stands for Love you buddy/brother and 592 is the numerical order that makes it up.

“He ended every text, every conversation, with it, from the perfect strangers to his best friends,” shares Mike.

Everly’s will be dedicated to Kevin at 5 p.m. on Sept. 23. Kevin’s brother, Senator Van Wanggaard will be writing a proclamation to commemorate the special sentiment.

Kevin’s Community Corner

Plans are to have a space called Kevin’s Community Corner in the store. It will be an area where people can post community happenings and events in Caledonia on a bulletin board. There will also be a flag pole dedicated in the near future to Kevin.

The community is invited to not only celebrate Kevin’s life but step into the new storefront and embrace the new business with love, as Kevin would have.