Obituary for Dorothy A. Kortendick

July 18, 1934 – September 16, 2023

Dorothy A. Kortendick (née Hagner), passed away peacefully at Hospice Alliance on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Dorothy A. Kortendick

Dorothy was born in Milwaukee on July 18, 1934, to Richard and Agnes (née Kubicek) Hagner. She graduated from St. Catherine High School and went on to help manage the family business. She married Kenneth Kortendick at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on April 28, 1956.

Having learned to play piano at an early age, Dorothy expanded her love of music by teaching hundreds of students to play. Dorothy was the organist and choir director at St. Rita Catholic parish for 58 years. More recently, she became a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Dorothy loved everything lavender and all things that sparkled. She enjoyed classical music, reading, roses, and peonies.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, Kenneth; children, Susan (Gale Grimmenga) Kortendick, Cynthia “Cindy” (Jeff) DeMarb, and Andrew (Julie) Kortendick; daughter-in-law, Heidi Kortendick; grandchildren, Brittany Kortendick, Alissa (Grant) Randall, Colleen (Michael) Barcone, Nicole (Kyle) DeMarb-McKenzie and Alexander DeMarb, great-grandchildren, Elliott Randall, Juniper Randall, Deladis Barcone and Bernadette Barcone; sister, Marie (Richard) Mattes; brother, Thomas Hagner; and close friends, Jun and Michael Lofy, Ianne Chang and Kina Keith. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her eldest son, Timothy; and brothers, Richard, James and Lawrence Hagner.

Services

A memorial visitation for Dorothy will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 25 at St. Rita Catholic Parish, located at 4339 Douglas Ave. A memorial mass will follow at 1 p.m. Private interment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Paralyzed Veterans of America or Milwaukee Public Television have been suggested.

Obituary and photo of Dorothy A. Kortendick courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.

