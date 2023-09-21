CITY OF RACINE — A free disposal event is set for Sept. 30 for residents of the City of Racine.

Items can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1800 S. Memorial Drive. Those attending should enter off of South Memorial.

Event organizers request that proof of residency such as a driver’s license or property tax bill is brought with them to the drop-off event.

The disposal event, hosted by the City of Racine, allows residents to drop off items such as:

Tires

Microwaves

TVs

Computer monitors

Freon appliances

Non-Freon white goods Washers Dryers Stoves Ranges Dishwashers Water heaters

Recycle up to eight old tires at the drop-off event. – Credit: STOCK IMAGE

According to the city, residents are normally charged for these types of items.

No commercial or business drop-offs will be allowed at the event. In addition, there is a limit of eight tires per resident allowed.

