CITY OF RACINE — A free disposal event is set for Sept. 30 for residents of the City of Racine.
Items can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1800 S. Memorial Drive. Those attending should enter off of South Memorial.
Event organizers request that proof of residency such as a driver’s license or property tax bill is brought with them to the drop-off event.
The disposal event, hosted by the City of Racine, allows residents to drop off items such as:
- Tires
- Microwaves
- TVs
- Computer monitors
- Freon appliances
- Non-Freon white goods
- Washers
- Dryers
- Stoves
- Ranges
- Dishwashers
- Water heaters
According to the city, residents are normally charged for these types of items.
No commercial or business drop-offs will be allowed at the event. In addition, there is a limit of eight tires per resident allowed.
More information about the City of Racine can be found on their website or Facebook page.
