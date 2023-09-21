Obituary for Rosa Castaneda

January 12, 1946 – September 17, 2023

Rosa Castaneda, 77, passed away at her residence, with her family by her side, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. She was born in Dilley, Texas, on January 12, 1946, the daughter of the late Rudy and Juanita (née Mireles) Sanchez.

Rosa Castaneda

Rosa was united in marriage to Raul “Rudy” Castaneda on All Saints Day, Nov. 1, 1969. Rosa was employed as a legal secretary for many years at the Racine County Courthouse. Later in life, she worked for Racine Unified, then retired from UIC in Rockford, Ill. She was a longtime member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.

One of her favorite passions was sewing everything and anything. She enjoyed softball, volleyball and running in her earlier years. Above all, it was time spent with her family that she cherished most.

She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her husband of 53 years, Rudy; children, Janie (Larry) Phipps, Brian Koshen, Russell Castaneda (Christina Schmitt); grandchildren: Nicholas Phipps, Curtis James “CJ” Phipps, Stephanie Koshen, Isaiah Castaneda (Isabel Casares) and Anthony Schmitt; great grandson, Mason; sister, Stella (Duane) Miller; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law nieces, nephews other relatives and dear friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert; and siblings, Roy, Ritchie, Rudy, Robert and MaryLou.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Rosa’s life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 25 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, located at 1100 Erie St., with Rev. Jose Mario Nieto officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Hwy. 32. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.

A very special thank you to the staff at Parkview Gardens for their loving and compassionate care.

The family would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Mary, Louisa, Londy, Lupe and Sharon for their love and support.

Obituary and photo of Rosa Castaneda courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

