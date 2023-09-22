RACINE COUNTY — Trick-or-Treat in Racine County without any hassle or stress. Know the times, dates and locations throughout Racine County that offer trick-or-treating in 2023.

The Racine County Eye’s 2023 Racine County Trick-or-Treat Schedule provides information to make sure that you and your family have a happy Halloween and collect a lot of sweet treats this fall.

Trick-or-Treat dates and times are subject to change per each Racine County city, town and village. Updates to this schedule will be made as information becomes available or as information changes.

2023 Racine County Trick-or-Treat Schedule

Location Date Time City of Burlington Oct. 31 6 to 8 p.m. City of Racine TBD TBD Town of Burlington TBD TBD Town of Dover Oct. 31 6 to 8 p.m. Town of Norway

(Including Wind Lake area) Oct. 28 5 to 8 p.m. Town of Waterford Oct. 31 5 to 7:30 p.m. Village of Caledonia Oct. 31 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Village of Elmwood Park TBD TBD Village of Mount Pleasant Oct. 31 5 to 7 p.m. Village of North Bay TBD TBD Village of Rochester Oct. 29 1 to 4 p.m. Village of Sturtevant Oct. 31 5 to 7 p.m. Village of Union Grove Oct. 31 5:30 to 7:30 p.m Village of Waterford Oct. 31 5:30 to 7:30 p.m Village of Wind Point TBD TBD Village of Yorkville TBD TBD 2023 Racine County Trick or Treat times

Other Trick-or-Treat events

Event Location Date Time Great Pumpkin Fest Union Grove Oct. 21 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spooky City Burlington Oct. 28 Starts at 9 a.m. Candy Crawl Downtown Racine Oct. 21 Noon to 2 p.m. 2023 Trick or Treat events