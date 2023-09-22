RACINE — A five-year-old girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car on Friday in the 700 block of Park Avenue.
According to a press release from the Racine Police Department, rescue crews were called at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, to the scene and transported the girl to the hospital. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries but was taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital as a precaution.
The offending driver remained at the location and cooperated with investigators.
