Obituary for Carl Richard Holtz

October 27, 1939 – September 13, 2023

Carl Richard Holtz of Mount Pleasant passed away at home on Wednesday, Sept. 13. He was born on Oct. 27, 1939, to Clara and Carl Holtz. Carl and his four sisters – Alice, Gladys, Dorothy and Marion – grew up in Birnamwood.

Carl Richard Holtz

A Navy veteran from 1956-1959, Carl enjoyed his time in the service. Later he devoted his work life to General Motors in Oak Creek, Wis., where he met his beloved wife, Diane, and made many friends. He retired after 32 years of dedicated service.

In his free moments, Carl could often be found in his treasured garden, or cherishing moments with his rescue dogs, showing them the same boundless love he shared with his family. He relished his early morning coffee with friends and made frequent visits to Menards, nurturing his intrinsic love for the “art of repair.” A true master handyman, Carl had a reputation: if he couldn’t fix it, it probably wasn’t broken!

Mourning his loss but celebrating his vibrant life is his devoted wife of 37 years, Diane Holtz, and their children: Brian Holtz and Michaela Koenig, Catherine Holtz, Debbie (David) Holmquist, and Dawn (Bill) Leibly.

Carl’s legacy shines on through his 13 beloved grandchildren: Abigail, Katelyn and Ben Holmquist, Stephanie and Jennifer Holtz, Alexander and Sophia Koenig, Becky (Tony) Vis, John (Chelseah) Heath, Brad (Jessica) Leibly, Vicky (Ken) Hopkins; and his eight great-grandchildren: Mason, Carter and Levi Heath, Tucker, Miles and Emery Vis, and Ava and Sofia Leibly. Carl is also survived by his nieces, nephews, and their families.

Additionally, he held a special bond with Kim and Tim Zelko, and their children, Tyler, Noah (Sara), Sydney, Allie, Ian and Lucas, cherishing the moments and memories they shared together. All will deeply miss his playful antics and warm heart.

He was preceded in death by his beloved parents; siblings; and son, Tim Heath.

Services

A memorial service to commemorate Carl’s incredible journey will take place at 1 p.m., with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Sept. 25 at Wilson Funeral Home. Committal services with full military honors will follow at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

To truly pay homage to Carl Richard Holtz, in lieu of flowers, the family recommends channeling his passions. Consider planting a tree, letting his love for nature perpetuate, or supporting Rescue Outreach in its mission to save animals. For those touched by Carl’s boundless compassion, donations to suicide prevention organizations would be profoundly appreciated.

Obituary and photo of Carl Richard Holtz courtesy of Wilson Funeral Home.

