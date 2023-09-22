Obituary for Daniel Eugene Vander Leest

January 27, 1975 – September 16, 2023

Daniel Eugene Vander Leest, 48, passed away unexpectedly as the result of a motorcycle accident on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Daniel Eugene Vander Leest

Dan was born in Racine on Jan. 27, 1975. He attended Tremper and Horlick High Schools. Dan was an accomplished carpenter by trade, currently working for Koontz Carpentry.

Outside of carpentry, Dan enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson, hunting, darts, horseshoes, lending a helping hand with home improvements to whomever was in need, spending time at the family cottage on Boot Lake in Townsend, Wis.; and was a dynamic husband, father, grandfather and uncle who loved spending time with his entire family.

Surviving are his children, Savannah (Hope Fasick) Vander Leest, Mike Aranda, Armando (Cassandra) Aranda, and Justin (Lianna) Aranda; adored niece, Elijah Pisula; grandchildren, Ayden, Julian, Ali, Natalie, Josiah, Ivy, Lily, AJ, Matilda, Max, Leon and Mabel; grandmother, Marilyn Visser; brothers-in-law, George (Jennifer) Pisula, Troy Pisula and Adam (Tara) Pisula; sister-in-law, Amanda (Yazan) Al-Rifai; special cousin, Vicky Glidden; many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends – too numerous to mention all by name.

Daniel was preceded in death by his loving wife, Tania Marie Vander Leest, on July 31, 2019; grandson, Nathaniel; grandparents, Louis Visser, Richard and Veronica Vander Leest; and uncle, Steven Visser.

Services

Services celebrating Dan’s life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sept. 24 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A memorial reception will follow. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. In memory of Dan, memorials to his family have been suggested.

Obituary and photo of Daniel Eugene Vander Leest courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

