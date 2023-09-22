According to Wisconsin state regulations, all gambling types are prohibited in the region. Historically, several amendments to the local laws were made in an attempt to legalize Daily Fantasy Sports and online casino games. However, this entertainment is still considered illegal due to several important factors. Let’s take a look at all the peculiarities of the iGaming sector in Racine and search for ways to make the pastime more accessible and regulated by appropriate authorities.

Why are most forms of gambling banned in Racine?

First, there’s no appropriate regulatory basis to make the activity allowed for users. The absence of controlling bodies will grow the demand for online gambling, at the same time increasing addiction rates. This disease is one of the primary challenges of the gambling industry, and coping with it is on the agenda for many countries. Therefore, it’s easier for the Wisconsin government to restrict the activity than to cope with its negative consequences.

Commercial gambling is completely prohibited within the state, and the City of Racine is no exception. Involving oneself in such activities can result in fines or even imprisonment. However, underground gambling clubs still operate in the region. Many think it would be better to legalize online casinos and sportsbooks, which would be a great solution for both players and the government. In such an instance, risk fans would get a legal way to enjoy their favorite pastime, while the state would receive additional income. Of course, the issue of gambling addiction will not disappear, but it can be controlled with the implementation of appropriate measures.

Can this problem be solved by implementing self-exclusion similar to GamStop?

Self-exclusion software is one of the reliable tools to restrict access to online gambling websites and motivate players to proceed with disease treatment. For instance, GamStop blocks all casino platforms operating in the UK. All the affected users can take advantage of the program and get restricted access for a period from six months to five years. Players can successfully remove GamStop, after reaching out to the company via telephone and requesting the deactivation of their self-exclusion status.

Non-GamStop casinos also boast the possibility of implementing self-exclusion programs, as multiple alternatives are available for modern players. For instance, tools like GamBan, BetBlocker, and NetNanny have shown efficiency in blocking gambling and betting websites for those suffering from addiction. Usage of similar programs can significantly reduce addiction levels, which are among the primary reasons why gambling activities are restricted in Racine.

Challenges and limitations of self-exclusion

The primary disadvantage of self-exclusion tools is that they are still uncommon among casino players. Even despite the risk of addiction and severe consequences, users are reluctant to activate such programs. The reason is that the self-exclusion period cannot be suspended or canceled. Once a player activates the software, they won’t be able to visit any website covered by the chosen tool. Many gamblers fear the inability to enjoy their hobby again and prefer to avoid self-exclusion software.

It’s easy to overcome this challenge by the obligatory implementation of such programs in the casinos’ operations. GamStop is a perfect example of such self-exclusion usage: it encourages responsible gambling practices among players. All gambling establishments under UKGC licensing should mandatorily add the self-exclusion tool. Players cannot choose whether they would like to participate in the program, as AI technologies evaluate users’ actions and notify them of the necessity to limit access to gaming platforms.

Moreover, the availability of self-exclusion software varies depending on the user’s jurisdiction. For instance, GamStop doesn’t work for virtual online casinos outside the UK. However, several multitools like GamBan and BetBlocker exist for individual use. These programs are accessible to players from different countries; users can join the program with a few clicks and activate it on all their devices.

Final verdict

The legality of gambling activities brings numerous benefits to society, including the possibility of supplying the country’s budget with additional revenue and accessibility of risky entertainment for players. However, Wisconsin and the City of Racine, in particular, still lack appropriate gaming regulations. Fears connected with growing gambling addiction rates are another concern, preventing the region from accepting virtual casinos and sportsbooks. Self-exclusion tools are among the working measures for minimizing the harmful influence of problem gambling.

Gambling in Racine is illegal, and there are no signs that the situation will change significantly in the future. However, passionate casino fans still wait for new amendments in legislation, hoping their hobby will be allowed within the state. Currently, placing bets or spinning the reel in slot machines can lead to fines of up to $1,000 or imprisonment for up to 90 days.