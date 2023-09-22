RACINE — A 26-year-old Racine man is facing the rest of his life in prison after allegedly participating in a gunfight that traversed the south side of the city and in Mount Pleasant that thankfully didn’t end in tragedy.

Drakkar McKinney originally faced charges in Racine County Circuit Court in July 2021 related to this incident, but the case against him was dismissed in December 2022 when prosecutors couldn’t serve witnesses necessary for their case. He was charged again on Thursday, Sept. 21, with the following:

Felony possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent

13 felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety as a party to a crime with the use of a dangerous weapon

15 felony counts of bail jumping

27 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping

If convicted, McKinney faces the rest of his life — up to 283 years — in prison and/or up to $770,000 in fines. Because the charges for endangering safety carry a dangerous weapon modifier, McKinney could see five years per count added to any sentence he might receive.

The criminal complaint: Gunfight through town

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police she and McKinney were at a store in the 2100 block of Mead Street aroud 10 p.m. on July 23, 2021. The woman said she left for about 15 minutes, and when she returned for McKinney, she had four children in the car with her, including one in a child safety seat.

As she turned down Mead Street, the woman said she saw McKinney running. When she turned on 22nd Street, the woman said she saw an SUV and heard gunfire. According to the criminal complaint, the rear driver’s side window was shattered and a bullet was lodged in the headrest of the child safety seat where one of the children was secured. The woman identified McKinney as one of the shooters.

Several homes and vehicles were damaged by gunfire, and other witnesses described to police what appeared to be a gunfight between occupants of an SUV and a sedan that took place along the 2100 block of Howe Street. According to the criminal complaint, video footage from the store clearly depicts the sequence of events and corresponds with witness accounts.

McKinney was assigned a $500,000 cash bond and ordered not to possess or control any firearms. Should he post bail, he will be placed on house arrest. He will be in court next on Sept. 27 for his preliminary hearing.