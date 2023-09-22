Obituary for June Irene DiBlasio

December 7, 1931 – September 12, 2023

June Irene DiBlasio, 91, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 at home.

June Irene DiBlasio

June was born on Dec. 7, 1931, to Wallace and Ruth (née Sorensen) Scheller.

She was a graduate of Washington Park High School. June was united in marriage to the love of her life, Allen DiBlasio, on Feb. 18, 1950.

She was employed at the Allesee Orthodontic Appliance laboratory, working as a wire bender for over 40 years. June was a member of Roma Lodge and Grace Lutheran Church.

In her free time, she loved to cook, go to the Racine Theatre Guild, garden, go camping, and decoupage; and she was an avid cookbook collector. More than anything, June loved to entertain, visit with her friends, and have company over. She will be fondly remembered for being happy, no matter what.

June will be missed by her children, David (Mary Pat Helton) DiBlasio, Richard (Chris) DiBlasio, and Susan (Steven) Lindsay; grandchildren, David (Jessica) DiBlasio, Angela Norval, Jeremiah DiBlasio, Gretta (Benjamin) Walhovd, and Jeffrey (Nicole) Reiter; great-grandchildren, Layla, Kaylee, Eli, Calvin, Aubrey, Owen, William, and Hannah; and other family members and dear friends.

She goes on to be reunited with her husband, Allen DiBlasio; infant daughter, Jennifer June DiBlasio; brothers, Lloyd C. Scheller and Edwin T. Scheller; and parents, Wallace and Ruth Scheller.

Services

In keeping with June’s wishes, a private service has been held.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wisconsin Humane Society, or a local animal shelter of one’s choosing.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to June’s son, Richard, for his constant care and love when Mom needed him.

Obituary and photo of June Irene DiBlasio courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.

