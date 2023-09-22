RACINE —There is an exciting future for the former West Racine Piggly Wiggly, 1101 Grove Ave., as it finds a new life as the Racine Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

The 20,000-square-foot building will be renovated with a $1 million grant from CNH Industrial Foundation. Habitat anticipates opening the new ReStore in 2024.

Rex Hamilton, director of Development and Communications said, “Racine Habitat for Humanity and the CNH Industrial Foundation are breaking new and historic ground with their ongoing partnership.

“The new ReStore location will allow Racine Habitat’s work to expand not only in the size of the store,” he added, “but also in its days of operation, and capacity to efficiently serve both the shopper and donor with first-class hospitality.

“While our retail operation will see changes, our mission remains the same,” Hamilton said. “Our new ReStore will further strengthen our commitment to fuel the construction of new, affordable homes from the revenue generated from sales.

“This is a very exciting change,” he added.

John Crowell, CNH Industrial Foundation President, added his thoughts on the significance of this project.

“Racine is a very special community for the CNH Industrial family,” Crowell said.

“Given the company’s continued robust volunteerism with Racine Habitat for Humanity, and the CNH Industrial Foundation’s dedication over the years to supporting this cause and the mission of Habitat organizations across North America, this is a proud moment,” he said. “We are excited to support this project to help drive long-term impact and community wellbeing in Racine for years to come.”

Racine Habitat has been in operation since 1987, recently building and selling its 110th habitat home. A solid and growing partnership with CNH and the CNH Industrial Foundation has existed for several years, and this historic gift surely elevates the organization’s vision of creating a world where everyone has a decent place to live.

“We are grateful for the support of our partners at CNH – this is really exciting!” said Grant Buenger, executive director. “CNH Industrial Foundation’s commitment to affordable housing and Racine will provide families with affordable homeownership opportunities for years to come.”

The current ReStore will continue to operate at its 2302 DeKoven Ave. location until renovations are completed and a grand opening is announced.

The store is open to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. For questions about donations or volunteering at the ReStore, please email restore@habitatracine.org or call 262-898-2929.

About Racine Habitat for Humanity

Racine Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that seeks to put God’s love into action by bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope.

Racine Habitat for Humanity is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally and worldwide through constructing, rehabilitating and preserving homes.

Additionally, the organization advocates for fair and just housing policies and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions.