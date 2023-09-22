The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Week of September 23 – 30

Library News

New TeenScene Hours

TeenScene, our clubhouse just for teens, has updated its hours for the school year. Its new hours are 1-6 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday. Teens are invited to stop in during our open hours to make new friends, do homework, join in on crafts, read a book, use our gaming systems or whatever sounds fun—this is your space, after all.

All Ages

Creative Power Exhibit with ARTS for ALL Wisconsin

Friday, Sept. 1 through Saturday, Sept. 30 | During Open Hours | Adult Services – 2nd Floor

Disabled Wisconsin artists present their work in a month-long display on our second floor, brought to you in partnership with ARTS for ALL Wisconsin. ARTS for ALL Wisconsin, founded in 1977, supports a full spectrum of artistic activities and disabilities throughout the state.

No registration is required.

Drop-In Movies

Wednesday, Sept. 27 | 5 – 7 p.m. | Every other Wednesday through Dec. 20 | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Catch a movie on your next visit to the library! Our staff’s favorite films from a variety of age ranges and genres will be playing for your enjoyment. The film’s title and rating will be posted outside the community room while it’s being played.

No registration is required.

Kids

Lapsit Storytime

Monday, Sept. 25 | 10 – 10:20 a.m. | Every Monday, Sept. 11 through Nov. 13 | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Birth to 24 months

Introduce your child to the Racine Public Library through new stories, simple songs, and rhymes with Miss Ali and Miss Carrie! For birth to 24 months to attend with a caregiver.

No registration is required.

Ruff Readers

Monday, Sept. 25 through Thursday, Sept. 28 | 4 – 5 p.m. | Every Monday through Thursday (except Thanksgiving week) through Thursday, Dec. 7 | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Grades K-5

Snuggle and pet a therapy dog at the Racine Public Library while practicing your reading skills at the ear of our gentle, non-judgmental canine friends. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved a week in advance, one week at a time. Call 262-636-9217 to get started.

Registration is required.

Tuesday Tales

Tuesday, Sept. 26 | 10 – 10:30 a.m. | Every Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Nov. 14 | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Kids are in for a great storytime! Listen to stories, sing songs, and join in some easy activities.

No registration is required.

Family Storytime with Miss Gail

Wednesday, Sept. 27 | 10 – 10:30 a.m. | Every Wednesday, Sept. 6 through Nov. 15 | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for music, motion and fun as we explore some of Miss Gail’s favorite stories. Her unique storytelling style captures children’s minds and hearts, creating an inclusive space for everyone to interact.

No registration is required.

Musical Storytime

Thursday, Sept. 28 | 10 – 10:30 a.m. | Every Thursday, Sept. 7 through Nov. 16 | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Sing, wiggle and dance with Miss Carrie. We’ll have different songs, instruments and stories for you to hear every week. All ages are welcome, but the program is designed with kids in mind.

No registration is required.

Tweens & Teens

Stitch N Bitch

Tuesday, Sept. 26 | 5 – 7 p.m. | Every 2nd and 4th Tuesday through Dec. 12 | The Business Center – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

Whether it’s crochet, cross-stitch, felting, knitting, quilting, embroidery or any other fiber art, bring your WIP and hang out in the company of fellow crafters at the Racine Public Library.

No registration is required.

Adults

Virtual Anti-Racism Book Group

Monday, Sept. 25 | 1-3 p.m. | Zoom

This book club meets every Monday to cover books and conversations on the topic of racism.

Registration is required.

Senior Paint N Sip

Tuesday, Sept. 26 | Noon – 2 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) | Adults 50+

Sip tea while painting a scene with the guidance of our staff artist, Ken. September’s scene is a view of the full moon reflecting on the lake through trees with autumn leaves.

Registration is required.

Android 101

Tuesday, Sept. 26 | 6 – 7 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

How do you find things on an Android phone? What buttons and gestures do you need to know to use it? Bring your phones to the Racine Public Library for an informational session that will have you navigating confidently in no time.

Registration is required.

Sip and Swipe with the ADRC

Wednesday, Sept. 27 | 1 – 2 p.m. | Every Wednesday in September | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Adults 60+

Our tablet and smartphone training program will teach you how to navigate web pages and use email and other features. With a self-guided approach and a coach’s assistance, participants can go at their own pace to become more familiar with their devices. To register, contact Taylor S. at 262-833-8777.

Registration is required.

Spanish & English Citizenship Exam Classes with Voces de la Frontera

Wednesday, Sept. 27 | Spanish: 2-4 p.m. • English: 4:30-6:30 p.m. | The Business Center – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

Voces de la Frontera’s classes will help you get ready to take your citizenship exam. You can come to as many or as few of the sessions as are helpful to you. To register, contact Jeanette Arellano at 414-236-0415 or Paola Barragan at 262-346-4027. All students must have at least 5 years of residency or 3 years as a permanent resident who is married to a U.S. citizen.

No registration is required.

Seasonal Screams

Wednesday, Sept. 27 | 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. | Last Wednesday of every month, September through November | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor

Read a new horror title every month, then join us for spooky talks and grisly stories as we delve into the horror genre. Find the next title at RacineLibrary.info/suggestions.

No registration is required.

Anime Night for Adults

Thursday, Sept. 28 | 6 – 8 p.m. | Last Thursday of every month in 2023 | Twin Dragon Games | 500 Wisconsin Avenue | Racine, WI 53403

Watch and discuss your favorite anime, or even discover something new with Twin Dragon Games. Meet other anime fans over some fun activities.

No registration is required.

Ayuda Tecnica

Available by appointment | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers | Racine Public Library

Obtenga ayuda técnica con su teléfono, tableta o computadora totalmente gratis. Cuando llame pregunte por Brianna o deje un mensaje de voz. 262-619-2560.

Registration is required.

