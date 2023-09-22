The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, Sept. 21.

This week’s segment was brought to viewers by Ryan Jenkins and Susan Kim along with reporter Emma Widmar from the Racine County Eye.

This week, the Racine Roundup discussed the opening of two new businesses and a local fundraiser.

Business Spotlight: Everly’s Everly’s is the newest spot to get everything from classic soft-serve to build-your-own sweet treats, coffee drinks and more. Although there’s a lot to cure a sweet tooth on the menu, Widmar shared that the sweetest part of the business is their upcoming store dedication to the late Kevin Wanggaard. The dedication ceremony will take place on Saturday at 5 p.m. Business Spotlight: Everly’s, an ice cream shop dedicated to Kevin Wanggaard Read this article

The Chartroom grand opening Widmar shared next about the grand opening of The Chartroom, where they will have a weekend-long celebration that will benefit Cops ‘N Kids and H.O.P.E Safehouse. At the restaurant, visitors can enjoy good food, views and vibes all while supporting a good cause. There will be live music all weekend, raffles, specials and activities happening until Sunday. The Chartroom grand opening: live music and fundraisers for local nonprofits Sept. 21-24 Read this article

SAVOURing RAM @ 20 Last but not least, the Racine Art Museum is having its biggest party of the year on Saturday. Widmar shared that although tickets are no longer available, community members can still support their fundraising efforts with the online auction. As part of the event, a live painting will be done by Veronica Averkamp for attendees to watch as the artwork takes shape. The painting will then be sold as part of the auction. SAVOURing RAM @ 20 celebrates local cuisine and artists on Sept. 23 Read this article

About the segment

Each week a Racine County Eye staff member will share in-depth information on select stories from the week in our collaboration we call the Racine Roundup.

These stories have been curated to highlight what’s happening throughout Racine County, and sometimes Kenosha County as well. The Racine Roundup will focus on providing solution-based journalism to viewers in Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee Counties and more, reaching a larger audience throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

Watch the Racine Roundup Click the button below to watch this week’s installment of the Racine Roundup. Sept. 21

Missed a segment?

If you missed our previous segments, don’t worry. Watch the last handful of Racine Roundup segments now by clicking the buttons below. (Don’t see a date? In the news business, breaking news sometimes takes the place of regularly-scheduled programming. If you missed a date and don’t see it listed, you most likely haven’t missed a thing.)

Support local business

Local businesses and nonprofits make up the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your local news source that serves our diverse communities. Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.