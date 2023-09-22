Obituary for Richard Lee LaPointe

February 22, 1937 – September 15, 2023

Richard Lee LaPointe passed into God’s Kingdom on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, from The Gardens Assisted Living in Racine with his son and daughter at his side. He was 87 years old.

Richard Lee LaPointe

Richard was a lifelong resident of Racine, born to Leo and Evelyne (née Jahn) on Feb. 22, 1937.

He enjoyed cooking, cars, golf and fishing as well as spending time with his friends, Dan and Barb.

Richard worked for many years at Young Radiator Company until he changed careers and became a real estate agent for Remax Realty. He was heavily involved in the formation of the Racine County Youth Sports Association (RCYSA, now Racine Youth Sports) and coached football and basketball for many years.

He is survived by his son, Michael (Luann) LaPointe, of Racine; daughter, Suzette (Elliott) Papadakis, of Plainfield, Ill.; granddaughters, Natassa and Selena Papadakis. Also surviving are his niece, Yvonne Green; nephews, Alan Niesen and Bradley Mate.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 43 years, Patricia (Hart); his parents; and sisters, Judy Niesen and Faith Mate.

Services

A private burial with close family will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.

Donations to Racine Youth Sports (RYS) are suggested.

Obituary and photo of Richard Lee LaPointe courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.

Local News The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news. Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.