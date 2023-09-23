Follow Us

by The Badger Project
Sept. 10, 2023

Members of the U.S. House must submit financial disclosure reports every year. Here are Wisconsin’s representatives’ most recent filings.

Clockwise from top left: Wisconsin Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (R), Rep. Bryan Steil (R), Rep. Glenn Grothman (R), Rep. Tom Tiffany (R), Rep. Gwen Moore (D), Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R), Rep. Mike Gallagher (R) and Rep. Mark Pocan (D).

Members of the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate must submit a financial disclosure report every year which documents their assets.

The STOCK Act of 2012 banned Congressional members and aides from using nonpublic information derived from their positions to trade stocks. It also requires the posting of members’ financial disclosure reports filed online.

But the law does not ban politicians from owning and trading stock in individual companies, as many have insisted.

A bipartisan bill introduced last month in the U.S. Senate by Kirsten Gillibrand (D-New York) and Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) would ban the members of the House and Senate from owning stocks in individual companies. It is unlikely to move forward in this Congress.

Below are links to the reports for all eight members of the U.S. House from Wisconsin.

Rep. Bryan Steil

1st District

Rep. Bryan Steil, Republican from Janesville

Click here to see his financial disclosure report.

2nd District

Rep. Mark Pocan, Democrat from Madison

Click here to see his financial disclosure report.

Rep. Mark Pocan
Derrick Van Orden

3rd District

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, Republican from Prairie du Chien

Click here to see his financial disclosure report.

4th District

Rep. Gwen Moore, Democrat from Milwaukee

Click here to see her financial disclosure report.

A photo of U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, Democrat from Milwaukee
A photo of U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, Republican from Wisconsin

5th District

Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, Republican from Juneau

Click here to see his financial disclosure report.

6th District

Rep. Glenn Grothman, Republican from Glenbeulah

Click here to see his financial disclosure report.

The official portrait photo of U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, Republican of Wisconsin.
A photo of U.S. Rep. Tom TIffany, Republican of Wisconsin

7th District

Rep. Tom Tiffany, Republican from Minocqua

Click here to see his financial disclosure report.

8th District

Rep. Mike Gallagher, Republican from the Green Bay area

Click here to see his financial disclosure report.

A photo of U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, Republican of Wisconsin

The Badger Project is a nonpartisan, citizen-supported journalism nonprofit in Wisconsin. This article first appeared on The Badger Project and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Local news

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.

Leave a comment