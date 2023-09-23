by The Badger Project

Sept. 10, 2023

Members of the U.S. House must submit financial disclosure reports every year. Here are Wisconsin’s representatives’ most recent filings.

Clockwise from top left: Wisconsin Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (R), Rep. Bryan Steil (R), Rep. Glenn Grothman (R), Rep. Tom Tiffany (R), Rep. Gwen Moore (D), Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R), Rep. Mike Gallagher (R) and Rep. Mark Pocan (D).

Members of the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate must submit a financial disclosure report every year which documents their assets.

The STOCK Act of 2012 banned Congressional members and aides from using nonpublic information derived from their positions to trade stocks. It also requires the posting of members’ financial disclosure reports filed online.

But the law does not ban politicians from owning and trading stock in individual companies, as many have insisted.

A bipartisan bill introduced last month in the U.S. Senate by Kirsten Gillibrand (D-New York) and Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) would ban the members of the House and Senate from owning stocks in individual companies. It is unlikely to move forward in this Congress.

Below are links to the reports for all eight members of the U.S. House from Wisconsin.

1st District

Rep. Bryan Steil, Republican from Janesville

2nd District

Rep. Mark Pocan, Democrat from Madison

3rd District

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, Republican from Prairie du Chien

4th District

Rep. Gwen Moore, Democrat from Milwaukee

5th District

Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, Republican from Juneau

6th District

Rep. Glenn Grothman, Republican from Glenbeulah

7th District

Rep. Tom Tiffany, Republican from Minocqua

8th District

Rep. Mike Gallagher, Republican from the Green Bay area

