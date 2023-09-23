by The Badger Project
Sept. 10, 2023
Members of the U.S. House must submit financial disclosure reports every year. Here are Wisconsin’s representatives’ most recent filings.
Members of the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate must submit a financial disclosure report every year which documents their assets.
The STOCK Act of 2012 banned Congressional members and aides from using nonpublic information derived from their positions to trade stocks. It also requires the posting of members’ financial disclosure reports filed online.
But the law does not ban politicians from owning and trading stock in individual companies, as many have insisted.
A bipartisan bill introduced last month in the U.S. Senate by Kirsten Gillibrand (D-New York) and Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) would ban the members of the House and Senate from owning stocks in individual companies. It is unlikely to move forward in this Congress.
Below are links to the reports for all eight members of the U.S. House from Wisconsin.
1st District
Rep. Bryan Steil, Republican from Janesville
Click here to see his financial disclosure report.
2nd District
Rep. Mark Pocan, Democrat from Madison
Click here to see his financial disclosure report.
3rd District
Rep. Derrick Van Orden, Republican from Prairie du Chien
Click here to see his financial disclosure report.
4th District
Rep. Gwen Moore, Democrat from Milwaukee
Click here to see her financial disclosure report.
5th District
Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, Republican from Juneau
Click here to see his financial disclosure report.
6th District
Rep. Glenn Grothman, Republican from Glenbeulah
Click here to see his financial disclosure report.
7th District
Rep. Tom Tiffany, Republican from Minocqua
Click here to see his financial disclosure report.
8th District
Rep. Mike Gallagher, Republican from the Green Bay area
Click here to see his financial disclosure report.
The Badger Project is a nonpartisan, citizen-supported journalism nonprofit in Wisconsin. This article first appeared on The Badger Project and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.
