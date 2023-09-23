RACINE, Wis. — In a fire safety wake-up call for Racine residents, a garage fire broke out Saturday, Sept. 23 at 1720 Quincy Avenue causing an estimated $25,000 in damage. The Racine Fire Department was quick to respond, effectively controlling the blaze that was likely ignited by a stray ember from a homemade fire pit.

The Racine Fire Department received a call at 8:26 a.m. about a possible garage fire.

Garage fire likely started by an ember from a fugitive ember, fire officials say.

Photo by Jens Mahnke on Pexels.com

Before even arriving at the scene, the command car declared a working fire due to the volume of smoke visible from several blocks away. Quint 4, the first suppression fire apparatus on the scene, encountered a garage overtaken by flames.

According to Lt. Joe Larson, a fast attack was initiated and the fire was controlled within 15 minutes of the first units arriving.

All told, 20 firefighters were deployed to contain the incident. The Racine Police Department assisted with traffic control and contributed to the investigation. Fortunately, no civilian or public safety injuries were reported. However, the garage is considered a total loss, with the structure’s damage estimated at $20,000 and the contents valued at an additional $5,000.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the likely cause of the blaze was a fugitive ember from a homemade fire pit used the previous evening.

Garage fire prompts safety reminder

Gararage fire required 20 fire personnel. File photo Credit: Paul Holley

This incident prompted fire officials to remind residents of Racine’s municipal code regarding the safe usage of outdoor fireplaces and cooking facilities.

Specifically, Sec. 18-369 states that the fire chief and the building inspector must approve permanent outdoor fireplaces. Portable fireplaces must also receive certification from recognized testing agencies and can only be used on non-combustible surfaces.

Residents inquiring about fire safety and residential fire pits can direct their questions to the Racine Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7915.

This incident serves as a grim reminder of the potential consequences of neglecting fire safety protocols. It also underscores the importance of adhering to municipal codes to safeguard the community from preventable tragedies.

For further updates on this incident and other local news, continue to follow our coverage. As always, stay safe and healthy. Thank you for your readership!



Racine County Eye is committed to bringing you the most up-to-date information about our local area. Our team of reporters will continue to investigate this incident and provide analysis on any new developments. We strive to keep our community informed and connected by providing accurate, reliable coverage. Our goal is to be the source for all things Racine County. Thank you for reading and being a part of our community!