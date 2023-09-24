Obituary for Glenn Gerrell Sorenson, ‘Guy’

April 26, 1962 – September 16, 2023

Glenn Gerrell Sorenson, ‘Guy,’ 61, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Glenn Gerrell Sorenson, ‘Guy’

Guy was born to Marjorie (née Kusters) Sorenson and the late David Sorenson on April 26, 1962, in Racine.

Guy will be remembered most for being a jokester. Anyone he encountered was sure to hear a joke. Guy had many different interests. He was a huge collector of swords and coins, among many other things. He loved dogs, especially his beloved Bandit and Suzette. Guy enjoyed listening to music from the ‘60s and ‘70s, Jethro Tull being his favorite. He also liked to get out and ride his bike.

Guy will be deeply missed by his mother, Marjorie Sorenson; brothers, David Jr. (Michele) Sorenson, Robert (MariBeth) Sorenson, Ryan Sorenson, and Marcus Sorenson; sisters, Theresa (Michael) Mooney and Michele (Patrick) Marsolek; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and many other family and friends.

Guy was preceded in death by his father, David Sorenson.

Services

A celebration of life for Guy will be held at 5 p.m., with visitation from 3 to 5 p.m., on Sept. 26 at Wilson Funeral Home.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff from The Pillars at Crystal Bay for their kind and compassionate care.

Obituary and photo of Glenn Gerrell Sorenson courtesy of Wilson Funeral Home.