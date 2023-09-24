Obituary for Leola Viola Christian

April 19, 1931 – September 16, 2023

Leola Viola Christian passed away quietly on Sept. 16, 2023, at age 92 after a full life. Leola was born at home in Theresa, Wis., on April 19, 1931, to Alfons and Marcella (née Schrab) Budahn. She was baptized on May 10, 1931, and confirmed on April 2, 1944, at Trinity Lutheran Church, in Hartford, Wis.

Leola was married to Darvin Christian on March 18, 1950, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartford, Wis.

Leola and Darvin moved from Theresa to Racine in the early 1950s. They were longtime members of Saint John’s Lutheran Church of Racine. At the church, Leola spent many hours with the sewing group making quilts for Lutheran World Relief. She also participated and supported the Saint John’s Mission Guild and the Lutheran Girl Pioneers as a group leader.

Leola and Darvin always planted huge vegetable and flower gardens, but Leola did most of the canning and preserving of the garden fruits and vegetables using old family recipes. Leola was a longtime employee and a retiree of Sears and Roebuck in Racine, where she specialized in selling furniture and sewing machines. Leola used her sewing skills to make many of her daughters’ outfits.

She was a founding member and treasure of the Pheasants Forever Chapter of Racine. She also was a member of the Racine County Conservation league. Leola and Darvin loved to travel and camp. They traveled all over the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii, resulting in bins full of pictures and slides.

Leola Viola Christian is survived by two daughters, Susan Wemmert (Gary) and Carol Londre; grandchildren, Jill Numrich (Phil), Christian Wemmert (Dana), Sarah Steinfeldt (Eric); great-grandchildren, Emilie Numrich, Wyatt Numrich, Leo Wemmert, Carly Steinfeldt and Brianna Hogan; sister-in-law, Marlene Budahn; many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfons and Marcella Budahn; husband of more than 60 years, Darvin Christian; brother, Ronald Budahn of West Bend, Wis.; daughter, Bonnie Urdiales of Sun Prairie, Wis.; and son-in-law, Jon Londre of Racine.

Services

Funeral services for Leola Viola Christian will be held at noon, with visitation from 11 a.m. to noon, on Sept. 26 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, with Pastor Jack Gilbert officiating. Leola will be buried in Mayville, Wis., at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery next to her husband Darvin at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 27.

The family wants to thank the caring employees of Parkview Gardens in Mount Pleasant, Lynn O’Neil of Community Care/Family Care, and Mike Hintz and his support staff from Saint Croix Hospice who took special care of Leola in her final days.

Obituary and photo of Leola Viola Christian courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.