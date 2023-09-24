RAYMOND — A traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a box truck occurred at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, at the intersection of Highway K and West Frontage Road.

The motorcycle was carrying a male and a female, while the box truck was operated by a single male. The female from the motorcycle was transported to Froedtert Hospital via a Flight for Life helicopter. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office Major Crash Assistance Team, Investigations Bureau, and Patrol Unit are actively investigating the incident, according to a press release by the department.

Rescue personnel transport a victim to the Flight for Life helicopter. STOCK IMAGE – Credit: KFRD

Sheriff Christopher Schmaling commented on the situation.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved in this incident,” according to the report.

Investigation underway

Racine County Sheriff’s Office has mobilized its Major Crash Assistance Team, Investigations Bureau, and Patrol Unit for the active investigation. Officials have not yet released further details surrounding the circumstances of the crash.

Traffic advisory due to crash

Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area to facilitate the ongoing investigation and emergency response.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.