Obituary for Patrick H. Conley, ‘Pat’

March 15, 1949 – September 19, 2023

Patrick H. Conley, ‘Pat,’ a man loved for his kindness, generosity and playful sarcasm, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, following a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Patrick H. Conley, ‘Pat’

Pat, 74, was born in Eau Claire, Wis., on March 15, 1949, to the late Marcella (née Bahr) Conley and Robert Conley. The family came to Racine when Pat was 13 years old. He graduated from Washington Park High School in 1967. Pat faithfully served our country as an SP5 with the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War.

On Sept. 6, 2003, at DeKoven Chapel, Pat was united in marriage with LuAnn (née Terry). Pat built a successful career as a valve engineer and retired from Alfa Laval in 2011.

Pat proudly served as Rally Director for the Racine Area Soap Box Derby for several years, and he and his daughter Amanda built Soap Box Derby cars together that they enjoyed racing all over the country. Pat was a lifelong racing fan, with a particular penchant for NASCAR. He was also an avid bowler and golfer for many years, and a member of the Racine Optimist Club.

Pat was a dedicated camping, boating and fishing enthusiast. He and his wife LuAnn enjoyed camping cross country in their fifth wheel touring national parks and monuments. He also loved spending time at their mobile home at Evergreen Campsites and Resort in Wild Rose, Wis., and is remembered fondly by family as a top-notch pontoon boat captain and fishing instructor. Above all, Pat leaves behind a legacy as a caring and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

Pat belonged to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.

Surviving are his loving wife, LuAnn; daughters, Amanda (Missy Wright) Conley, Gaya (Andy Sonnichsen) Glassen, Brianna (Keith) Johnson and Marisa Lock; grandchildren, Jaden, Mikenna (Em Wallander) and Ryannah Glassen; Darien and Piercen Pulliam; Camron (Reeham), Ethan (Audrey Daigneault) and Kolden (Jaellah Jones) Johnson; sisters, Joan Schrader-Rosenquist and Joyce (Earl) Anderson; brother, Mike (Mary) Conley; sisters-in-law, Michele (Paul) Schmidt, Jeanne Pelz and Neal Pelz, and Rhonda (Thomas) Kramer; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends too numerous to mention all by name.

In addition to his parents, Patrick H. Conley was preceded in death by his son-in-law, James Glassen; brothers-in-law, Allen Sandberg and Charles Rosenquist; LuAnn’s parents, Wally and Marge Terry; and brother and sister-in-law Edward and Barbara Terry.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Sept. 26 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church with Fr. Thomas Vathappallil, MCBS officiating. Military honors and a memorial reception will follow. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday in the church. Private interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In memory of Patrick H. Conley, memorials to Vietnam Veterans Chapter 767 of Racine and Kenosha have been suggested.

A heartfelt note of thanks to the wonderful nursing staff at the Grace Clinic Froedtert Hospital – Drexel Campus for the compassionate care and support given in Pat’s time of need. May God bless all of you!

Obituary and photo of Patrick H. Conley courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.