Obituary for Steven Longo
April 8, 1960 – September 21, 2023
Steven Longo, Sr. passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 21, 2023.
Steve was a loving husband to Terryann Longo (née Scheiderer) for 40 years.
Steve wanted nothing more in life than to be happy and surrounded by family and good music. He will be so, so missed.
He was an amazing father to Maria Longo (Patrick) and Steven Longo, Jr. (Angelica); proud grandpa of Jade, Scarlet, Sylas and Damien. He was further loved by Kathleen, Danny, Michael, Jimmy and a large extended family.
Services
Services celebrating Steve’s life will be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 26 in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m.
Obituary and photo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.
