RACINE — An attic fire on Sunday afternoon (Sept. 24) caused an estimated $40,000 in damages to a home at 1331 Howe St., according to the Racine Fire Department (RFD). No one was injured.
Firefighters were called to the scene shortly before 2 p.m. on a report of a possible structure fire. The first firefighters to arrive noted that smoke was coming from the attic area of the two-story home. The fire was brought under control after about 40 minutes. The Racine Police Department assisted with traffic control and the Red Cross worked to assist displaced residents.
No one was home at the time of the fire. Teenagers in the area were able to enter the home to rescue the family dog that was inside prior to the fire department’s arrival. Two cats were also safely removed and uninjured.
Attic fire rekindled
RFD reported that a fire rekindled inside the attic space the next morning (Monday, Sept. 25) and was quickly extinguished by firefighters. The fire caused an estimated $30,000 in damages to the structure and $10,000 in damages to the contents. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Fire safety tips
While this attic fire is currently under investigation, the Racine County Eye would like to share helpful information for all community members regarding fire safety.
The following information in no way points toward hoarding as a possible reason for the above attic fire.
