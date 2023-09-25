RACINE COUNTY — Rep. Robert Wittke, R-Wind Point, is seeking nominations for a First Responder to be formally recognized by the Wisconsin State Assembly. The nomination deadline is Friday, Sept. 29.

Wittke, who represents the 62nd Assembly District, is interested in learning about deserving first responders (police, sheriff, firefighter, EMS/EMT) from the district. Nominees may be a paid staff member or a volunteer. Nominations may be made for a variety of reasons, including:

A specific heroic action.

A significant professional achievement.

Something special they do for the community during the course of their work.

His or her body of work over time.

His or her length of service.

Assembly District 62 covers Caledonia, Wind Point, Raymond, parts of Mount Pleasant and Waterford and the west side of the City of Racine.

The person selected for the honor will be invited to a special recognition ceremony in the State Assembly in Madison on Oct. 17.

Nominations

Request a nomination form here, or call Wittke’s office at 608-266-0731.

Wittke has recognized an Assembly District 62 first responder in the first year of each legislative session since being elected to the Assembly in 2018.

Previous honorees are William R. “Willy” Ellertson of the Wind Lake Volunteer Fire/EMS Department (2019) and Brian Mueller of the Raymond Fire and Rescue Volunteer Fire Department (2021).