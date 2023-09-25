Obituary for Richard M. Thoennes, ‘Dick’

July 21, 1936 – September 21, 2023

Richard M. Thoennes, “Dick,” of Racine, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. Dick was born in Chicago on July 21,1936, the son of the late Philip and Catherine (née Reinke) Thoennes.

Dick lived most of his life in Racine. He attended St. Patrick and St. Rose grade schools and graduated from Washington Park High School. Furthering his education, Dick graduated from Ray Vogue School of Photography in Chicago and also enrolled in management classes through the University of Pennsylvania.

On Dec. 19, 2009, at Christ Church, he was married to Pat Panyk.

He proudly served his country twice: first in the Army at Fort Eustis, Va., and then on active duty with the National Guard at Fort Lewis, Wash., during the Berlin Crisis.

Throughout Dick’s career he was employed by gas stations, Western Printing, as a portrait news and industrial photographer, and lastly for the Bell Urban System as a driver and dispatcher.

Dick’s hobbies were riding motorcycles, golfing, photography, baking and working on his lawn.

He was a member of Yorkville Methodist Church, Razor Sharp Gym, Goldwing Road Riders Association, The Williams Golf League and The Fortunate Souls Motorcycle Group. Dick loved baking for the Prayer Shawl Ministry at Christ Church. He loved Pittsburgh and the Steelers.

He was dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his wife, Pat; nieces and nephews, Terry (Roger) Richards, Paula Salerno, nephew Joe (Rita) Badham, Ted (Barb) Storheim; special friend, Tom Mills; and many other friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Philip, Donald, William; sister, Phylis; and his little dog Tina, who he loved dearly.

Services

Funeral services for Richard M. Thoennes will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 27 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Private interment will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Obituary and photo of Richard M. Thoennes courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.