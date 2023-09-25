Obituary for Trudy E. Razdik

March 1, 1948 – September 20, 2023

Trudy E. Razdik, 75, went home peacefully to be with the Lord on Sept. 20, 2023.

She was born on March 1, 1948, in Germany. She moved to America as a little girl, where she was raised by her parents, Adolph and Lorraine Hintz in Lannon, Wis.

Trudy graduated from Hamilton High School in Lannon, Class of 1966. Following graduation, she went on to become a certified nursing assistant and served in this position for over 30 years, retiring from her service at Brookside Care Center in Kenosha.

She met the love of her life, Tom, while attending the Church of God and they built their life together in Racine. They were married on Oct. 5, 1974, and celebrated 48 years of a loving marriage in Christ together before his passing in 2022.

She loved writing poems and sending little cards for just about every occasion. Of all her accomplishments, she would say, what she loved most was her children and grandchildren. She was the best mom anyone could imagine. She lived for her children, there was nothing she would not do for them. She was a joy to all those who knew her, always caring, always putting others needs of friends and family above her own. She was not one to complain and had a stubbornness that none of us could break no matter how hard we tried.

We will miss her laughter, her cute little trinkets that were her signature, and her unbreakable love and care that was more than in anyone we’ve known. She loved the Lord, and she is now in his loving presence. We are so thankful that this angel we had with us is now in his glory until we meet again.

Trudy E. Razdik is survived by her sons, John (Norma) Razdik, Jason (Hui) Razdik, Tim Razdik; daughter, Sheri (David) Place; and grandchildren, Eric and Madeline.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Services

Family and friends are invited to meet at 10 a.m. on Sept. 27 at Calvary Baptist Church for a visitation. A service celebrating her life will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Rick Rogers officiating. Her interment will then take place at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Obituary and photo of Trudy E. Razdik courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.