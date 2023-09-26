SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN — Wisconsinites can prepare for the upcoming fall season by visiting one of the many apple orchards for some old-fashioned apple picking in Southeastern Wisconsin, just as the temperatures start to dip into the chilly digits.

Apple orchards and farms are great places to make memories with loved ones, go on dates or simply spend time with a friend. Not only do locations offer apple picking, but various sweet treats like caramel apples, apple cinnamon donuts, other artisan goods, hot cider and other fall-flavored drinks also abound.

Each location is bound to be known for its unique offerings. From restaurants to pony rides and petting farms, this is not just a list for locals and visitors to find an apple orchard to visit, but more of a bucket list of locations to explore. Find your favorite and start building a family tradition.

Collect a bountiful basket of your favorite apple varieties at a local apple orchard or farm this fall. The following locations offer apple picking and other fall must-haves. Create a scavenger hunt throughout the Southeastern Wisconsin apple orchards that you are your loved ones can revisit every year.

Apple Orchards and Farms to visit:

1. Apple Barn Orchard & Winery | Elkhorn, Wis.

The Apple Barn Orchard & Winery’s barn doors are open for apple season. The family-owned operation is located at W6384 Sugar Creek Road in Elkhorn, Wis.

This farm offers apples in-store, but also offers a U-Pick option as well. The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. U-Pick times have not been determined as of yet.

A variety of apples are available at this apple orchard. The selections offered here can be viewed on the ‘What’s Picking?’ tab on their website. Updates about when the farm opens for picking will also be available on that page.

2. Apple Holler | Sturtevant, Wis.

Apple Holler, 5006 S. Sylvania Ave. in Sturtevant, is open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and fruit picking is in full swing. This location also offers peach and pear picking. Please note not all produce is available at all times during the year. Their picking calendar gives a glimpse into what produce is available and at what time. Various packages are available as well to help plan ahead.

Visit their website to see what is in store at Apple Holler.

Visit their website to see what is in store at Apple Holler.

3. Barthel Fruit Farm | Mequon, Wis.

Barthel Fruit Farm, 12246 N. Farmdale Road in Mequon, is open for picking.

They have Zestar, McIntosh, Ginger Gold, Mollies, Windfalls-Paula Red, and more to come in their apple orchards, which are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Check their website for updates on the progress of the apples ripening. Find out what’s happening on their homestead and plan your visit to their apple orchards, greenhouse, and farm.

4. Brightonwoods Orchard | Burlington, Wis.

Apples are available for purchase at Brightonwoods Orchard, 1072 288th Ave. in Burlington. While you can’t pick them off their trees, you can choose from the 150 apple varieties they grow in their orchards. This also includes seeded and seedless grapes, quince, and pears.

They do allow visitors to roam the orchards and trails. You can even bring your pup with you to frolic through the rows of trees, but remember not to pick.

Brightonwoods Orchard is open daily from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Read about what’s in stock at their Apple barn on their website.

5. Ela Orchard | Rochester, Wis.

Ela Orchard is located at 31308 Washington Ave. in Rochester. The Apple Barn is open every day from noon until 6 p.m. where guests can purchase a variety of locally grown apples and pears.

The orchard has over 30 varieties of apples and pears available at different times throughout the fall season.

The orchard is working to prepare for producing cider this fall. Updates about cider production will be available on their website soon.

6. Gierach Orchards | Mequon, Wis.

Gierach Orchards located at 9616 W. Bonniwell Road in Mequon, Wis., has apples and pears available in their barn store and via U-Pick. Different selections are available depending on the time of year and conditions.

They are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Sundays from noon until 5 p.m. Read more about what's happening at their orchard on their website.

They are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Sundays from noon until 5 p.m. Read more about what’s happening at their orchard on their website.

7. Honey Creek Orchard | Cedarburd, Wis.

Honey Creek Orchard offers pre-picked and U-pick experiences at their apple orchard, which is located at 8210 Pioneer Road in Cedarburg.

The orchard is open throughout the week at different times. View their hours online.

There are countless types of apples to choose from and enjoy at the farm.

Learn more on their website including the progress of the fall season at this local family farm.

8. Jacobson Orchard | Waterford, Wis.

Jacobson Orchard, located at 25911 Malchine Road in Waterford, offers various activities including apple picking.

They have over 2,000 trees in their orchard. At this time, they’ve released their apple availability on their Harvest’s dates page. Matters are subject to change as the season progresses.

Stay up to date with the harvest by checking out what’s happening online. Stop into their store on Saturdays and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. for pre-picked varieties. When the store isn’t open, a self-serve stand is available for customers, too.

9. Quednow’s Heirloom Apple Orchard | Ables Corners, Wis.

Quednow’s Heirloom Apple Orchard does the work for you so that you don’t have to. While they are not a U-Pick farm, they offer a wide variety of apples to enjoy.

They work to grow their produce as naturally as possible and also provide sweet and tart cherries, peaches and pears.

Visit their store at W5098 County Road ES in Ables Corners, Wis., near Elkhorn. Visit their website for more.

10. R&M Orchards | Kenosha, Wis.

R&M Orchards is open for apple, pear and grape picking at 7015 88th Ave. in Kenosha.

They are open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

View this document for a map, available varieties and pricing. Note that they have addressed that this year will be a short season due to a small harvest.

11. The Elegant Farmer | Mukwonago, Wis.

Pick apples off the trees or in the market this season at The Elegant Farmer, Highways ES and J in Mukwonago, Wis. This year, they are offering apple picking during their annual Autumn Harvest Fest on Saturdays and Sundays now through Oct. 22. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., there are apples available for picking and buying.

For your taste of this Wisconsin farm, check out their offerings online.

For your taste of this Wisconsin farm, check out their offerings online.

12. The Orchard Store at Old Homestead | Franksville, Wis.

For the 77th season, you can pick your own apples at The Orchard Store at Old Homestead, 7814 Raynor Ave. in Franksville, Wis.

There are two dozen options to pick from at this orchard. The picking schedule allows visitors to know what is available during the fall season.

The Orchard Store is open on Fridays from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Guests can pick their own apples on Saturdays and Sundays. The storefront is open otherwise. Check out all that’s happening on the homestead on their website.

