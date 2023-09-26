Obituary for Angeline M. Nelson

November 24, 1931 – September 23, 2023

Angeline M. Nelson, 91, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Home Harbor.

She was born in Medford, Wis., on Nov. 24, 1931, to the late Andrew and Erna (née Frischman) Kurth.

Angeline was married to Donald E. Nelson on Nov. 4, 1950, in Medford. Sadly, he passed away Nov. 19, 2006.

She was employed with Mamco Corporation and Color Arts. Angeline was a talented seamstress. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, reading, and coloring.

She is survived by her children, Kurt (Therese) Nelson and Vickie Kruse; grandchildren, Cory (Tracy) Nelson, Stacey (Robert) Hammill, Kayne (Stacey) Kruse and Jami DeRosia; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Luke, Kai, Devyn, Caleb, Dylan and Taylor; great-great granddaughter, Ollie; siblings, Javelle Hinze, Diane (Don) Wibben, RaNae (Phil) Hatlestad, James (Mary) Kurth and Jerry Kurth.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sisters Donna Blank and Joanne Davis; brothers, Galen Kurth and Larry Kurth; and son-in-law, Wayne Kruse.

Services

Funeral services for Angeline will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 29 at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park.

