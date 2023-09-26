UPDATE (Sept. 26, 9:10 a.m.): The operator of the motorcycle involved in the Sunday morning crash was identified as Adam M. Hobach, 45, of Oak Creek, who died at the scene, according to an email response from Lt. Michael Luell of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

The passenger on the motorcycle, Hobach’s juvenile daughter who was wearing a helmet, sustained serious non-life threatening injuries.

The operator of the box truck, Jonathan D. Bueche, 31, from Illinois, was put through the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. Upon conclusion of those tests, Bueche was placed under arrest. Sheriff’s deputies are reported to have probable cause that he was “impaired by the use of marijuana.”

The deputies took Bueche to a hospital where a blood draw was conducted. The blood draw will be transported to the Wisconsin Crime Laboratory for analysis. The deputies transported Bueche to the Racine County Jail where he was turned over to jail staff. Bueche has a $50,000 bail on the charge of Homicide by the Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle. Deputies also issued Bueche the following citations: Operating under the influence causing injury

Operating under the influence

Failure to yield while making a left turn

Failure to yield while making left turn causing great bodily harm

Failure to yield while making left turn causing death – Excerpt from an email from Lt. Michael Luell, Racine County Sheriff’s Office

Bueche is expected to have an initial appearance in circuit court later today (Tuesday, Sept. 26).

ORIGINAL STORY (Sept. 24, 11:58 a.m.):

RAYMOND — A traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a box truck occurred at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, at the intersection of Highway K and West Frontage Road.

The motorcycle was carrying a male and a female, while the box truck was operated by a single male. The female from the motorcycle was transported to Froedtert Hospital via a Flight for Life helicopter. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office Major Crash Assistance Team, Investigations Bureau, and Patrol Unit are actively investigating the incident, according to a press release by the department.

Sheriff Christopher Schmaling commented on the situation.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved in this incident,” according to the report.

Investigation underway

Racine County Sheriff’s Office has mobilized its Major Crash Assistance Team, Investigations Bureau, and Patrol Unit for the active investigation. Officials have not yet released further details surrounding the circumstances of the crash.

Traffic advisory due to crash

Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area to facilitate the ongoing investigation and emergency response.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.