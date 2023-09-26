Obituary for Patricia J. Sievert

July 16, 1937 – September 15, 2023

Patricia J. Sievert, 86, passed away on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at Ascension All Saints.

Pat was born at home on July 16, 1937 in Delta, Ia., to the late Walter and Berniece (née Elder) Appleget. She was a 1955 graduate of Sigourney High School.

Pat was the middle of eight children and always had fun stories of her youth shenanigans and the family farm. She often reminisced on attending a one-room schoolhouse from K-8 and was known to brag about her perfect school attendance from K-12.

As a teenager, she worked as a carhop on roller skates and was known for her dance moves. She loved the jitterbug and won several competitions. She also enjoyed gardening and working in her flowerbeds. Pat was always the person to call when wondering if a plant was a flower or a weed. Beyond her knowledge of gardening, she was an amazing cook, loved quilting and was an avid bowler, winning state championships.

Family was everything to her. She loved to spoil her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There was no such thing as “too much sugar” or “too much ice cream”. In fact, second and third helpings were encouraged. Pat loved to cook and always made too much food. No one was ever going to leave her house hungry.

Pat worked in the food industry for the school system when her children were young. She later became a CNA. Pat treated each patient with kindness and compassion for over 20 years. Her patients and their families were grateful to have her.

She loved her little house, her yard and her caring neighbors. Pat mowed her lawn and maintained her home until her hip surgery at the age of 83. As her health began to decline, she was grateful to have her daughter and son-in-law’s help in maintaining her home and yard.

Pat is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Stephen) Stauss; grandchildren, Jennifer (Christopher) Flegel, Stephanie (Chad) Anderson, and Courtney (Tim) Sherrill; great-grandchildren; siblings, Lynn (Jan) Appleget, and Linda (Donald Childers) Brady.

Pat is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Berniece Appleget; siblings, Donald Appleget, Doris Waechter, Jean Mateer, Larry Appleget, and Allen Appleget; sons, Craig and Douglas Sievert; grandson, Ryan Albert; and granddaughter, Nicole Sievert.

Services

In honor of Pat’s wishes, no services will be held. Donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in memory of Patricia J. Sievert have been suggested.

Obituary and photo of Patricia J. Sievert courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.