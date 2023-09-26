RACINE — The Racine County Eye is one of the 99 finalists for the LION Publishers 2023 LION Local Journalism Awards.

The LION Awards recognize excellence by local independent online news businesses in award categories focused on their pillars of sustainability — journalistic impact, financial health and operational resilience.

“And here at LION, we know that’s something worth celebrating. We received nearly 300 award submissions this year, and this record-breaking uptick is further proof that the independent news industry is flourishing,” says the publisher.

All the finalists can be found online.

Collaboration of the Year

The Racine County Eye is committed to solutions-based journalism, leading the company to earn a finalist position for Collaboration of the Year.

According to the organization, the Collaboration of the Year:

Recognizes a LION member that has successfully formed a short-term or long-term collaboration with at least one other organization to positively affect their journalistic impact, financial health and/or operational resilience.

The Racine County Eye is in the running under the Micro/Small Revenue Tier.

Unlocking Racine

The following statement is available for readers to understand the collaboration and work being highlighted by the LION Publishers.

“Upon discovering that one of their staff members had been living in a car due to displacement caused by a home sale, the Racine County Eye team began a year-long series investigating the issue of housing insecurity. They highlighted the urgent need for affordable housing and resources to assist those facing homelessness. The series emphasized solutions-based journalism and the root issues surrounding this struggle for safe and affordable homes. The series was a collaborative effort between various organizations, including The Center for Public Integrity, a local television station and several housing non-profits.”

Racine County Eye: Stories that matter

Stories that continue to explore the inner workings of the local housing crisis that Unlocking Racine began to uncover can be read below.

Winners to be announced

Winners will be announced live, in person at the LION Awards Ceremony and Dinner on, Oct. 3 in Durham, North Carolina, during LION’s Southeast News Sustainability Meetup on Oct. 3-4, 2023.

Denise Lockwood, owner of the Racine County Eye, and Loren Lamoreaux, editor, will be present in North Carolina for the event.