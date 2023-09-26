Obituary for Ray A. Wallace

December 3, 1963 – September 9, 2023

Ray A. Wallace, 59, of Franksville, Wis., formerly of Merrill, Wis., passed away on Sept. 9, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hospital of Milwaukee.

Ray was born on Dec. 3, 1963, in Richland Center, Wis., to David and Virginia Wallace.

Ray was a well-known mechanic; he was self-employed with his own business, TNT Mobile Repair.

He attended high school in Johnson Creek, Wis., and went on to find a loving partner for 22 years. That created a blended family and in return gave him his seven greatest joys.

Ray was most admired by his grandchildren. He was a huge Green Bay Packers fan, who loved fishing any chance he could. No matter what work needed to be done, Ray was always there. He was a hard worker, a provider and most of all, a one-of-a-kind Papa.

He is survived by his daughter, Melissa (Alex) Wallace; grandchildren, Nevaeh, Norah, Alena, Alex Jr. Jordan, Aneliya and Lilliana; stepdaughters; and stepson. Ray is also survived by his mother, Virginia; sisters, Nicole (Frank) Buelow and Neena (Clayton) Szydel; brothers, Rodney (Carol) Wallace and Michael (Libby) Wallace. He is further survived by his aunt, Odessa (Harry) Gaugert and Uncle WMA Sugden and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Marie Wallace; stepdaughter, Jodi Mae Pilot; father, David Wallace; and his grandparents.

Services

Ray’s celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., with visitation from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Sept. 30 at Integrity Celebration Center. Ray was not a formal man; casual attire is required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are appreciated.

Obituary and photo of Ray A. Wallace courtesy of Integrity Funeral Services.