Obituary for Rodney C. Asunto, ‘Louie’

April 4, 1947 – September 16, 2023

Rodney C. Asunto, “Louie,” 76, passed away in his sleep on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Proud of his heritage, he was 100% Finnish, born April 4, 1947, the son of the late Charles and Martha (née Niemi) Asunto, and raised in Ironwood, Mich.

Rodney C. Asunto, ‘Louie’

Rodney was a graduate of Luther L. Wright High School, Class of 1965. He moved to Racine after graduating where he found employment at Twin Disc and was employed for over 45 years, last working as a tool and die maker. During his lifetime he enjoyed softball, bowling, snowmobiling, fishing, and going hunting with his uncle Leo.

On April 16, 1983, he was united in marriage to his beloved wife, Jean E. Richter. Together they raised two daughters.

Rodney was a talented handyman and was able to fix anything. He enjoyed tinkering in his garage where one project always seemed to lead into another. He loved telling stories about his life, especially his mischievous younger days. Rodney was extremely proud of his daughters and all their accomplishments in life. Above all, it was time spent with his grandkids that he loved most. They were the light of his life.

In remembering, we celebrate a life well lived and a legacy that will continue to carry. His memory will forever be cherished by those who knew him, and his spirit will continue to guide those he left behind. Though illness robbed him of many comforts, he lived his life in the Finnish spirit of “SISU.”

Rodney was loved by his wife of 40 years, Jean; daughters, Amanda (Jeremy) Hartig, Melissa (Eric) Hillery; grandsons, Jameson and Abram Hartig, Louie and Kane Hillery, and step-granddaughter Maeden Hillery; siblings, Thomas Asunto, Shirley (Eugene) DeRanco, John Asunto; in-laws, James (Kathy) Richter, Janice Richter, John (Carol) Richter; godsons, Tommy Asunto Jr. and Lee DeRanco; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Tony Asunto; sister, Audrey Gayan; father and mother-in-law, Robert (Catherine) Richter; sisters-in-law, Debbie Asunto and Julie Belkin.

Services

A memorial service celebrating Rodney’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 30 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.

A very special thank you to his Nurse Practitioner Karen Murrilo and long-time nurse Diane for their loving and compassionate care over the years.

Obituary and photo of Rodney C. Asunto courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.