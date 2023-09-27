Obituary for Betty J. Durstin
Date of death: September 17, 2023
Betty J. Durstin, 96, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 at Parkview Gardens Assisted Living.
Services
In accordance with Betty’s wishes, no services will be held.
Obituary and photo courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.
