UPDATE: BREAKING, RACINE (2:58 p.m.) — Racine County Sheriff’s Office is also on the scene, as is Sturtevant Police. Around 2:30 p.m., RPD’s K9 Missy and her handler Steve Beal arrived. A Sturtevant K9 unit arrived as well but had not yet been deployed.
Per the RPD, any students who would be walking home through this area from any nearby schools will be diverted.
BREAKING, RACINE — The Racine Police Department notified the public that a barricaded subject has shot several rounds off near State and Spring Streets, today, at around 1:35 p.m., via Facebook.
At this time, the department is asking the public to avoid the area as police address the situation.
Details about the subject have not been released at this time.
Schools on lockdown
Currently, Racine Lutheran High School is on lockdown due to the incident.
RPD updated with the following information: John Paul II Academy was put on a soft lockdown in addition to Racine Lutheran.
