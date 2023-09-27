Obituary for David Allen Hamilton

November 10, 1980 – September 19, 2023

David Allen Hamilton, of Burlington, passed away on Sept. 19, 2023. He was an avid fisherman and lover of the outdoors, an amazing son, beloved father and friend who was always willing to help and loved people in general. He is now with the Lord.

David was born on Nov. 10, 1980, in Tulsa, Okla., and was a proud graduate of Waukesha High School. He was passionate about the outdoors and was known for teaching and showing his nieces and nephews how to fish and ice fish.

David was a loving and devoted father to his daughter, Samantha. He took great pride in being able to help raise her and loved her with all his heart. Despite all his medical issues, he was an incredibly caring person and was always up for a joke and a laugh. He was also an avid outdoorsman and spent countless hours fishing and ice fishing with Samantha.

David is survived by his mother, Caroline Royske of Waterford, Wis.; sister, Carrie Cobb (William) of Tulsa, Okla.; brother, Kenneth Hamilton (Amanda) of Waterford, Wis.; 13 nephews and their spouses; three nieces and their spouses; three great-nephews; and one great niece.

David was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Hamilton Sr.; stepfather, James Zamber; Aunt Kathy; Aunt Pamela; grandparents on maternal and paternal sides of family; great-niece, Brooklynn Ann; and four great nieces/nephews lost in miscarriage.

Services

A celebration of life service for David will be held at noon on Oct. 1 at Echo Park in Burlington, 595 Milwaukee Ave.

Expressions of condolences can be sent to Caroline Royske. In lieu of flowers, donations toward funeral costs are welcome.

Obituary and photo of David Allen Hamilton courtesy of Integrity Funeral Services.