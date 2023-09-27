Obituary for Frances Ann Mantay

October 1, 1937 – September 18, 2023

Frances Ann Mantay (née Supko), 85, passed away on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.

Frances was born in Racine to the late Frank and Margaret Supko on Oct. 1, 1937. She was united in marriage to Robert Ehlers in 1956 until Robert’s passing in 1970. Frances then married Waldemar Mantay in 1974, who passed in 1996.

Frances was an animal lover and had many pets throughout her life. Frances will be missed by her beloved pets, her dog Piper, and Maggie the cat.

She was a talented cook and loved making meals for her family. Frances played the organ, and enjoyed things like gardening, painting, and home projects.

She was also quite a fighter. Frances was diagnosed with breast cancer at 70 years old but stayed strong and ended up beating it. Above all, the most important thing to Frances was her family, and she always put them first.

Frances will be deeply missed by her twin daughters, Victoria Hall and Margaret Ehlers; sons, Robert A. Ehlers, Jeffery (Stephanie) Ehlers and Alexander Mantay; grandchildren: Jerad (Luisa) Burdick, Katherine (Booker) Scott, Rachel (Jamaal) Ehlers, Samantha (Kevin) Woltjer, Robert Ehlers Jr., Calvin Mantay and Chase Mantay; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Frank (Judy) Supko and Paul Supko; as well as many other friends and family.

Frances was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Ehlers and Waldemar Mantay; grandson, Bryan Burns; sister-in-law, Grace Supko; and her parents, Frank and Margaret Supko.

Services

A celebration of life for Frances will be held at 3 p.m., with visitation from 1 p.m. until the time of service, on Oct. 1 at Wilson Funeral Home.

Memorials may be directed to HOPE Safehouse.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Compassus Hospice and Nurse Nikki, for their kindness and compassionate care.

Obituary and photo of Frances Ann Mantay courtesy of Wilson Funeral Home.