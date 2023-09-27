SEOUL, South Korea — Racine Army Private Travis King, who dashed across the border into North Korea in July, was expelled from the country on Wednesday.

The Associated Press quoted two unnamed sources confirming the Private was back in U.S. custody; though, where he was exactly was not clear.

US Army Private 2nd Class Travis King – Credit: TMJ4 News CNN reported family spokesperson Jonathan Franks said King’s mother, Claudine Gates, expressed her gratitude to the US Army: “Ms. Gates will be forever grateful to the United States Army and all its interagency partners for a job well done. For the foreseeable future, the family asks for privacy, and Ms. Gates does not intend to give any interviews.”

To read the full report from TMJ4, a partner of Racine County Eye, visit Travis King returned to US custody after fleeing into North Korea.

Coverage of Private Travis King

The Racine County Eye has been following the story of the Army private who fled into North Korea. Here is more on the story.